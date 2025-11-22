Errors, bugs, questions - page 345
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Cannot set timeframe greater than 30 minutes.
2011.03.25 10:20:00 period_test (GBPUSD,D1) PERIOD_M5=5 PERIOD_H1=16385
Also functions Period() and _Period and PERIOD_CURRENT give me nothing.
How about to see the PeriodSeconds() function?
PS You should also get acquainted with the function EnumToString().
How about to see the PeriodSeconds() function?
PS You should also get acquainted with the function EnumToString().
int _Period
The _Period variable contains the value of the timeframe of the current chart.
Also you may use thePeriod() function.
After running the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester a chart with marked trades and indicators is not displayed any more, on any Expert Advisor. 421build
After running the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester a chart with marked trades and indicators is not displayed any more, on any Expert Advisor. 421build
Thank you
Is there any way to display trades made in other currencies (not the currency being tested) on the chart?
Errors all, have they stopped fixing them?
There is a big problem with the terminal when running on weekends(ticket #44727 (from 13.03.2011) that no one is answering).
Most likely, this problem exists on weekdays too, but because of the stream of quotes, its impact is minimal.
Once again, for everyone. Yes: I have a terminal that works since Friday. There is an Expert Advisor on the chart of an instrument that operates with the selected periods of this instrument.
On Sunday morning just open another chart of the same symbol and add the same Expert Advisor (EA works only with the last N-bars, in my case 250).
And then a scroll starts - the traffic starts to increase, the OHLC line starts to flash (synchronization of history) and instead of less than 1 second the Expert Advisor calculates itself for several minutes.
After that we close the chart and try again - everything is 1:1. Sometimes closing all the windows helps.
Here is a video of last weekend, now it is the same on build 421: http://www.files.alexstal.ru/forex/20110319_0901_08.avi
P.S. Something similar was voiced by sergeev 2011.03.23 16:59 #
in addition the CopyTime function begins to slow down wildly... without any clear reason for this behavior.
In order not to be unfounded, I'm attaching the full report of work done in search of bugs
There is a big problem with the terminal when operating at weekends ...
Here's last weekend's video, now it's the same on 421 build: http://www.files.alexstal.ru/forex/20110319_0901_08.avi
OFFTOP: this video takes up 216 MB. Consider pre-compressing it (at least with a simple archiver). Attached is an example of compression (lossless) of the same video (400x). There are a lot of lossless compression codecs, many of them are perfectly acceptable for online video services.