Errors, bugs, questions - page 353

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Interesting:
What is the build of the terminal (if you know) and which DC/Server?
I don't understand about "build". And the DCs/Servers are all the same everywhere.
 
Kokos:
I don't understand about the "build". Any DC/Servers, same everywhere.
Disable firewalls and antiviruses sometimes helps or add installer to exceptions
[Deleted]  
Kokos:
I don't understand about "build". I don't understand about "build" and "servers".

About the build, you can check the properties of the exe-file


But if it is observed on several servers may be the reason for something else...

sergey1294:
Disable firewalls and antiviruses sometimes helps or add installer to exceptions

Kaspersky seems to be fine with the installer, I don't know about the others.

But also an option...

 
Try downloading the latest installer again.
 
sergey1294:
Turn off firewalls and anti-viruses sometimes helps, or add the installer to exceptions
Thanks so much everyone, everything worked! I have web, that was the problem.
 

I'm preparing a crash test in servicedesk, but I can't resist posting a bug I haven't caught yet:


SZY :o) if your terminal doesn't crash, then you just don't know how to use it :o)
 

What needs to be cleaned to make the terminal reset all settings about open charts when I reopen it?

Roughly speaking, it opened without charts at all.

ZS I killed 1.5 hours to open the terminal, but it c... ...and it still won't open.

 
Urain:

What needs to be cleaned to make the terminal reset all settings about open charts when you reopen it?


Delete the profile subdirectory (usually Default) in \Profiles\Charts\
 
Renat:

Delete the profile subdirectory (usually Default) in \Profiles\Charts\.
The directory itself or clean it up?
[Deleted]  
Urain:
The directory itself or clean it up?
Cleaning it will probably suffice.
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