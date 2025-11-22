Errors, bugs, questions - page 173
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Parameter. How else could it be? We won't have Custom max 1, Custom max 2, ... Custom max n
Good afternoon!
How can the error: posible use of unintialised variable " time"be cured here?
Good afternoon!
How can the error: posible use of unintialised variable " time"be cured here?
Time always returns a value to a return but the value is initialized by a condition, there may be a condition where the variable will not be initialized, so what should be returned to the return?
Got it, thanks! :)
Developers.
What build has the following phenomenon already been observed (and very often).
OC - Win XP SP3 MUI 32 bit
I found this code in the manual
everything works, question: how do I create a file to write in another convenient location?
If I enter an absolute path, the code doesn't work...
I found this code in the manual
everything works, question: how do I create a file to write in another convenient location?
If I enter an absolute path, the code doesn't work...
Probably only through DLL
I found this code in the manual
everything works, question: how do I create a file to write in another convenient location?
If I enter an absolute path, the code doesn't work...
In MQL4 it was solved like this - Write quotes into a txt file with the full path and file name