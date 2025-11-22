Errors, bugs, questions - page 346

New comment
 
AlexSTAL:
To be honest, it's not like that...
It's a kind of respect for others. You don't have to understand codecs and coding software. But you can make a simple ZIP-archive (it takes a second) and decrease traffic hundredfold. There's a free beta testing of MT5, isn't there?
 
hrenfx:
OFFTOP: this video takes up 216 MB. Consider pre-compressing it (at least with a simple archiver). Attached is an example of compression (lossless) of the same video (400x). There are many lossless compression codecs, many of them are perfectly understood by online video services.
there are not enough codecs for the file.
 
sergeev:
lacks a codec to the file.

So it was a simple offtopic example, not an incitement to action.

MSU Screen Capture Lossless Codec

MSU Screen Capture Lossless Codec - MSU кодек для захваченного с экрана видео
  • www.compression.ru
MSU Screen Capture Lossless Codec MSU Graphics & Media Lab (Video Group) Идеи, реализация: Дмитрий Попов News: [13.02.2007] Версия 1.2. [02.04.2006] Версия 1.1. [24.03.2006] Версия 1.0. Скачать! (v1.2) Изменения в версии 1.2: Изменения в версии 1.1: Добавлена поддержка "force key frames". Теперь кодек работает не только в RGB24...
 
How do I get timeDate from a bar number?
 
fellow:
How do I get timeDate from a bar number?
int  CopyTime(
   string           symbol_name,     // имя символа
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   timeframe,       // период
   int              start_pos,       // откуда начнем 
   int              count,           // сколько копируем
   datetime         time_array[]     // массив для копирования времени открытия
   );
 

Please explain how it is possible that a trade that is larger in volume than the position and opposite in type has a direction not "in/out" but "out".

the last column is the position volume, the penultimate position type. The penultimate deal has decreased the position and the last deal in this part of the table should be

The last deal in this part of the table should be "in/out" because it is bigger than the position and has the opposite type. But in the report it is "out".

2010.10.04 00:01:00 sell in 0.1 83.292 0 0 1 0 1 0.1
2010.10.04 03:49:00 sell in 0.1 83.785 0 0 1 1 1 0.2
2010.10.05 16:57:00 buy in 0.1 83.123 0 0 1 2 1 0.1
2010.10.05 16:57:00 buy out 0.2 83.136 96.83 96.83 1 3 -1 0
2010.10.07 09:20:00 buy in 0.1 82.633 0 96.83 2 0 0 0.1
2010.10.07 09:39:00 buy in 0.1 82.37 0 96.83 2 1 0 0.2
2010.10.07 14:59:00 buy in 0.1 82.216 0 96.83 2 2 0 0.3
2010.10.08 14:30:00 buy in 0.1 82.074 0 96.83 2 3 0 0.4
2010.10.08 14:30:00 buy in 0.1 82.072 0 96.83 2 4 0 0.5
2010.10.08 15:25:00 buy in 0.1 81.869 0 96.83 2 5 0 0.6
2010.10.08 15:25:00 buy in 0.1 81.921 0 96.83 2 6 0 0.7
2010.10.08 15:25:00 buy in 0.1 81.812 0 96.83 2 7 0 0.8
2010.10.08 15:30:00 buy in 0.1 81.755 0 96.83 2 8 0 0.9
2010.10.11 00:00:00 buy in 0.1 81.58 0 96.83 2 9 0 1
2010.10.11 00:00:00 buy in 0.1 81.58 0 96.83 2 10 0 1.1
2010.10.11 00:00:00 buy in 0.1 81.56 0 96.83 2 11 0 1.2
2010.10.11 00:00:00 buy in 0.1 81.57 0 96.83 2 12 0 1.3
2010.10.11 02:54:00 sell in 0.1 82.09 0 96.83 2 13 0 1.2
2010.10.11 02:54:00 sell out 1.4 82.09 137.04 233.87 2 14


The report itself is in the atacha.

It turns out the whole algorithm is not working correctly because of this error. It's the same on line 4.

Files:
ReportHistory-630165.zip  70 kb
 
Urain:

Please explain how it is possible that a trade with a larger volume than the position and the opposite type has the direction not "in/out" but "out".

the last column is the position volume, the penultimate position type. The penultimate deal has decreased the position and the last deal in this part of the table should be

The last deal in this part of the table should be "in/out" because it is bigger than the position and has the opposite type. But in the report it is "out".

The report itself is atacha.

It appears that the entire algorithm does not work properly due to this error. The same is in the fourth line.

Apparently, we will have to change the algorithm because there are no "in/out" deals in Championship reports.

I think MQ still shouldn't have saved position history, just two columns volume and level of averaging, but everything becomes much easier.

As a result, any error in restoring the volume and level of the position is critical.

 
Urain:
there are no "in/out" deals at all in the championship reports.
Why not? I had a bunch of them: https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/Yedelkin/history_deals
 
Yedelkin:
Why not? I had a bunch of them: https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/Yedelkin/history_deals
Yes indeed, didn't go through them all :o), thanks. Then it's a bug of some sort. I sampled both manually and algorithmically according to Manov's report, and it's a bug both ways. I'll check yours if it's not a bug, then it's Manov's report.
 
Yedelkin:
Why not? I had a bunch of them: https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/Yedelkin/history_deals

Still a bug in the report, look closely at your first 3 trades. The third trade should be "in/out".

Sorry, not the report, but the history investor display in the terminal.


1...339340341342343344345346347348349350351352353...3193
New comment