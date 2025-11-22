Errors, bugs, questions - page 346
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To be honest, it's not like that...
OFFTOP: this video takes up 216 MB. Consider pre-compressing it (at least with a simple archiver). Attached is an example of compression (lossless) of the same video (400x). There are many lossless compression codecs, many of them are perfectly understood by online video services.
lacks a codec to the file.
So it was a simple offtopic example, not an incitement to action.
MSU Screen Capture Lossless Codec
How do I get timeDate from a bar number?
Please explain how it is possible that a trade that is larger in volume than the position and opposite in type has a direction not "in/out" but "out".
the last column is the position volume, the penultimate position type. The penultimate deal has decreased the position and the last deal in this part of the table should be
The last deal in this part of the table should be "in/out" because it is bigger than the position and has the opposite type. But in the report it is "out".
The report itself is in the atacha.
It turns out the whole algorithm is not working correctly because of this error. It's the same on line 4.
Please explain how it is possible that a trade with a larger volume than the position and the opposite type has the direction not "in/out" but "out".
the last column is the position volume, the penultimate position type. The penultimate deal has decreased the position and the last deal in this part of the table should be
The last deal in this part of the table should be "in/out" because it is bigger than the position and has the opposite type. But in the report it is "out".
It appears that the entire algorithm does not work properly due to this error. The same is in the fourth line.
Apparently, we will have to change the algorithm because there are no "in/out" deals in Championship reports.
I think MQ still shouldn't have saved position history, just two columns volume and level of averaging, but everything becomes much easier.
As a result, any error in restoring the volume and level of the position is critical.
there are no "in/out" deals at all in the championship reports.
Why not? I had a bunch of them: https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/Yedelkin/history_deals
Why not? I had a bunch of them: https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/Yedelkin/history_deals
Still a bug in the report, look closely at your first 3 trades. The third trade should be "in/out".
Sorry, not the report, but the history investor display in the terminal.