Errors, bugs, questions - page 358
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Dear Developers. You closed my application in SD (Serious problem - floating bug. Makes it impossible for indicators and advisors to work), but nothing has been fixed. Tonight it happened again. I have downloaded 1.3Gb of whatever, wherever and wherever overnight. MT takes up the whole channel, and I am not the only one on it.
Here's a picture:
Do something, because this situation is unacceptable.
Welcome to our club!
A bug with wild traffic was localised and reproduced at the weekend. The problem was a loss of synchronisation with the access points. We're fixing it now.
Sorry for such an unpleasant glitch, it took a long time to catch it.
The interesting thing is that this is outgoing traffic, I've never seen this on my terminal. Could it be related to history being sent to external agents over the network when MetaTester is running?
A bug with wild traffic was localised and reproduced at the weekend. The problem was a loss of synchronisation with the access points. We're fixing it now.
Sorry for such an unpleasant glitch, it took a long time to catch it.
My terminal downloaded 84mb in 3 hours today and gave out 3mb of nothing. The tester was not switched on during the run.
My terminal downloaded 84mb in 3 hours today and gave away 3mb of nothing. The tester was not switched on during this time.
My terminal transferred something like 12Mb on Saturday (!). And I thought it was receiving on the right...
I wish I'd saved a screenshot. Not critical for me, but it's not clear what it's transmitting there.
ZS. that my avatar disappears. i put the avatar again, it disappears again after a while.
My terminal transmitted something like 12Mb on Saturday (!). And I thought it was receiving on the right...
I wish I'd saved a screenshot. Not critical for me, but it's not clear what it's transmitting there.
ZS. my avatar keeps disappearing. i put the avatar on again, it disappears again after a while.
I was fine over the weekend. Already 92.6 downloads.
While I was writing this post it was 93.5.
There are 3 EURUSD charts open on different timeframes
My terminal downloaded 84mb in 3 hours today and gave away 3mb of nothing. The tester didn't turn on during the run.
probably a new kind of torrent terminal ))))
i confirms, i also do not understand why the terminal not only downloaded the history, but also somewhere or something downloaded