Errors, bugs, questions - page 357
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I can't figure out what's wrong:
if two indicators have the same parameters, then the EA opens only Buy, and if the parameters are different, then it is not clear how it closes positions......
In theory, it should close trades by the second indicator, but it is not so. The code itself:
Yes and it is desirable to replace
to (because we know exactly what n-dimensional array we should have):
Made it simple.
Commented out /* */ all OnStart() function body - the error remains. Also, after restarting the machine.
Again, no inludes or defines, nothing at global level, including external variables. I don't want to reinstall terminal yet))
Developers, HA!!! What does internal error #108???? mean?
Write a request to servicedesk and attach the code where the error occurs, please.
Without the code is difficult to answer - error class "internal" means violations in the compiler itself.
Here's what happened :)
2011.04.10 23:21:03 LiveUpdate download 'mt5clw' failed
2011.04.10 23:20:32 Network '734988': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2011.04.10 23:20:32 Network '734988': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo via Access Point 1 Europe
2011.04.10 23:20:27 LiveUpdate 'mt5clw' failed.10 23:20:27 LiveUpdate new terminal 5.00 build 31566 (IDE: 27305, MQL: 55393, Tester: 32668) is available
2011.04.10 23:20:26 Network '734988': authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Invalid terminal type)
2011.04.10 23:20:26 LiveUpdate new terminal 5.00 build 56676 (IDE: 22220, MQL: 13771, Tester: 10956) is available
2011.04.10 23:20:25 Terminal MetaTrader 5 build 425 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Made it simple.
I commented out /* */ all commented out the body of OnStart() function - the error remained. Including, after restarting the machine.
It's not simpler. It's the same... only from the side. And I'm advising the best way.
Write request to servicedesk and attach code where error occurs, please.
Without code it's hard to answer - error class "internal" means compiler itself is broken.
Reinstalled terminal, error changed to internal error #-3 (interesting solution to number errors with negative numbers:)))
Wrote to servicedesk.
Developers!
Pay attention to ticket #44727 first of all!
You must have updated something this weekend? Everything is broken in general.
Confirmed, nothing works
Confirmed, nothing is working.
All users have reported that it worked 5 minutes ago.
Gentlemen of the shamans! Well you there please fix everything properly... so it doesn't happen again...
Dear Developers. You have closed my application in SD (Serious problem - floating bug. Makes it impossible for indicators and EAs to work), but nothing has been fixed. Tonight it happened again. I have downloaded 1.3Gb of whatever, wherever and wherever during the night. MT takes up the whole channel, and I am not the only one on it.
Here's a picture:
Do something, because this situation is unacceptable.