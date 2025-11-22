Errors, bugs, questions - page 1775
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Or is it enough to make a shared Bases folder via mklink?
I have several terminals working with the same data folder. Exactly through symbolic links. So this option is workable, if that's what your question is about.
And won't there be any conflicts if the second terminal is launched as terminal64-2.exe (/portable) - a copy of terminal64.exe in the same folder. It's to use the same Bases-folder. Or is it enough to make a shared Bases folder via mklink?
There will be a conflict.
What are you trying to do with the problem? If you're doing hard research, then set up a few copies of the terminal, copy the history databases by directory a couple of times, and go for it. The amount of data downloaded to each terminal will be negligible.
There will be a conflict.
What are you trying to do with the problem? If you're doing hard research, set up several copies of the terminal, copy the history bases by directories a couple of times, and go ahead. The amount of data downloaded to each terminal will be minuscule.
The databases take tens of gigabytes - a lot of brokers, a lot of symbols and a lot of tick history. Well, it's not rational, to say the least, to copy gigabytes to run the second terminal.
If I've understood correctly, the parameters cannot be passed to another terminal. You have to type them in manually.
Could you then make a right-click on the optimization result line to copy the input parameters to the clipboard? And when setting input parameters in another terminal, they can be taken from the clipboard? Then it would be very convenient.
The databases take up tens of gigabytes - lots of brokers, lots of symbols and lots of tick history. It is not rational, to say the least, to copy gigabytes in order to run a second terminal.
You can use symlinks, but it may cause serious conflicts.
If you are going to work seriously, it is possible to buy an additional HDD for 100-200$ for 2-4 terabytes. In an extreme case an external drive will do and the issue of storage capacity will be completely gone.
If I've understood correctly, parameters cannot be transferred to another terminal. You'll just have to type them in manually.
Can we then make the right-click on the optimization result string to copy the input parameters to the clipboard? And when setting input parameters in another terminal, they can be taken from the clipboard? It would be very convenient then.
We have already seriously improved work with tester and chart settings in the new build to be released tomorrow. We have worked with the versioning of tester settings and their storage in MQL5 Storage.
We will copy and paste the settings into the clipboard as well - it is a good idea.
You can use symlinks, but this can cause conflicts, and serious ones at that.
If you are going to work seriously, you can buy an additional HDD for 2-4 terabytes for $100-200. In an extreme case an external HDD will do and the volume issue will be solved completely.
Obviously, you can get out of any situation. But it's still kind of strange when you have to copy the base, which 99% of the time doesn't change. If you have to recognize the work on several terminals at once, it would be more reasonable. Vaughn, how nice it is when the whole terminal is a few EXEs and that's it.
We've already seriously improved work with tester and chart settings in the new build, which will be released tomorrow. We have worked with the versioning of tester settings and their storage in MQL5 Storage.
Will the MT5 hedge story in the tester also be able to take an MT4 view?
Copying and pasting settings to the clipboard is also a good idea.
Obviously, you can get out of any situation. But it's still kind of strange to have to copy a base that is 99% unchanged. If you admit to working on several terminals at once, it would be more reasonable. Vaughn, how nice, when the whole terminal is a few EXEs and all.
Nothing strange.
Each terminal has a monopoly on its files and the fact that you don't see conflicts in the vast majority of linked uses is a credit to proper terminal behaviour. But at some point a multiple access conflict will catch on and cause real problems for your EAs.
Will the MT5 hedge story in the tester also be able to take an MT4 view?
Yes, it accepts and looks great. You can check on MetaQuotes-Demo in beta.
I downloaded the Equity Monitor indicator, added it to the folder with indicators.
Updated in the "navigator". The .ex4 file appears in the folder, but it is not displayed in the navigator for some reason!
What could be the problem and why? Rebooting the terminal didn't help either.
Terminal mt4/Build1031
And the indicator is still there in the navigator, only higher up in the list.
Why is this so???