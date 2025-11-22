Errors, bugs, questions - page 3107

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Vasiliy Pushkaryov #:

Has anyone figured out how to use the standard library to increase the priority of the panel?

I took the code from the example from here.

In the animation you can see that if you create a panel and then a trend line and put it under the button, the clicks on the button catch the click events for the line. The button is ignored.

Tried setting the priority for the button this way: m_button3.ZOrder(100) - but it doesn't help.

There is also a CWnd::BringToTop() method, which I have set for the entire panel and separately for the button. But it's not quite clear how it should work, how to call it correctly and set this priority. Unpairing when calling this method shows that m_id is always equal to -1, although it's the object ID, judging by the comment, but m_name seems to show that the object is involved.


If anyone has a solution, please advise where to dig.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/chartconstants/enum_chart_property#enum_chart_property_integer
 
Good evening, please advise how to make a table of contents in the input parameters.
 
Yury Lemeshev #:
Good evening, please advise how to make the table of contents in the input parameters.
what do you mean by "table of contents in the input parameters"?
 
mktr8591 #:
and what does "table of contents in the input parameters." mean?

Here's an example

Files:
1821.jpg  97 kb
 
Yury Lemeshev #:

Here is an example

These are not table of contents, they are group headings.

Here https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/variables/inputvariables#group

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные
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Input переменные - Переменные - Основы языка - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2021.01.30 10:33

Is there any way to find out the input parameters of the script, what is running?

For example, started an infinite script (or long), how can I see what input parameters it's running with?

F7 - not working, templates - similar. How?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Renat Fatkhullin, 2021.01.30 11:32

It will be available in the new task manager.

Not at all.

 

Can't skip new versions of products, although it was fine before.


Looks like I'm not the one with the problem.
build 3110

 
Nikolai Semko #:

Can't skip new versions of products, although it was fine before.


Looks like I'm not the one with the problem.
build 3110

It's still there.


Please fix it.

 
Nikolai Semko #:

It's still there.


Please fix it.

Most likely a massive server problem.
No communication on demo accounts either.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko #:
Most likely a massive server problem.
No communication on the demo accounts either.

I see.
Oh, this eclipse corridor...

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