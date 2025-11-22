Errors, bugs, questions - page 1550
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There are complex logics that work for twenty-four hours, but at one point they freeze. This sometimes happens in EX5, the source code of which cannot be edited. Is it possible to determine from the outside that an indicator or an Expert Advisor hangs? Collect statistics on the calculated part of a particular indicator?
With indicators, it seems possible, because they are in a hung state they kill the update of charts on their symbol. The Expert Advisor can trace it, albeit without specifying which indicator caused the hover.
Setting records for bans. During bans I get replies on the forum, but I can only read them. And after another ban is lifted it's very hard to remember who and where answered in order to continue. Is it possible to solve this issue (without advice not to get banned anymore)? And in general sometimes you read, but do not have time to respond right away. Is it possible to set a reminder flag to "reply later"?
You should think first and then do. Not the other way round. Then there will be no problems with memory.
Golden words !!!
Sometimes you read it and don't have time to reply right away. Is it possible to put some sort of reminder flag to yourself to "reply later"?
Is it possible to put a reminder flag to yourself to "reply later"?
Question about MathRound() in MQL4, which "returns a value rounded to the nearest integer of a specified numeric value".
Code:
Result:
Can you kind people explain why this is the case? If it should be like this, please add in the documentation that only first digit after full stop is taken into account.
Colleagues, please help. I don't have enough brains of my own.
The robot, which has placed Limit orders, needs to delete the remaining order when closing an open position (no matter if at stop or profit), but not every order, but the one whose magic number is equal to the ticket of the closed position. So, the trigger for deletion must be the position closing event. For me it does not matter in this case, how this position has closed (just by condition it will turn out that if closing by SL, then there are no limits, which must be removed). But if we detail and do it right, the trigger is a TP.
So, the robot deletes the order, but not after the position has been closed, but as soon as it was opened. And it starts to fight itself by constantly placing anddeleting the pending orders. Please see what's wrong.
Help, guys, can not put the Russian language on MT4 on Macbook, it seems to be present, but it is displayed in hieroglyphs, but in the meta editor is fine. I built it all through Play on mac,
Wine 1.9.4 would be much appreciated.