Strategy Tester : MQL Cloud Network not running

New comment
 

Hi There

I have been running the strategy using the cloud agents for years.
As of Yesterday I started receive the error "NOT ENOUGH MONEY"

But as you can see I have enough money in my MQL5 account.

Is anybody experiencing the same issues.




 
STANTON ROUX:

Hi There

I have been running the strategy using the cloud agents for years.
As of Yesterday I started receive the error "NOT ENOUGH MONEY"

But as you can see I have enough money in my MQL5 account.

Is anybody experiencing the same issues.




"It is not possible to calculate the final cost of testing/optimization through the MQL5 Cloud Network" ( How to Use - MQL5 Cloud Network - MetaTrader 5 Help).

How to Use - MQL5 Cloud Network - MetaTrader 5 Help
How to Use - MQL5 Cloud Network - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The MQL5 Cloud Network allows you to quickly optimize your Expert Advisors using the power of thousands of computers. The network combines remote...
New comment