Errors, bugs, questions - page 3053
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so all the terminal/MQL bugs found by @fxsaber you will now bring back in the next release? ;)
no
There are two wrongs for one man.
Who throws away such valuable staff?
No
For one man beaten, two men beaten.
Who throws away such valuable staff?
at least something cleared up...one@fxsaber for two admin assistants can be exchanged )))) - just kidding, everyone is in their place and doing their job!
as for the second part of the question - where can i find an explanation? i really need to visualise some combinations of breakdowns and then run them in the tester in EA,
i am confused by the precision after the decimal point of the indicator and there is no information what the terminal checks in the indicator buffers when reading from EA
And as for the second part of the question - where can I find an explanation, I really need to visualize some combinations of breakdowns and then run them in the EA in the tester,
I'm confused by the decimal precision in the indicator, and there is no information what the terminal checks in indicator buffers when reading from EA
It must be a non-displayable buffer. INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS
Do with it what you want, how you want and when you want. Save long through union - this buffer is not checked in the client terminal in any way. But it is guaranteed that this buffer is alive as long as the indicator is alive.
To display it, we already need dubles. The values stored in the calculation buffer should be correctly converted from long to double, in order to place them to the indicator buffer INDICATOR_DATA.
Well, you should do your best. Don't be afraid to experiment
Got the flag, thanks!
And yes. The terminal checks the displayed indicator buffers (INDICATOR_DATA) for the value of PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE. Depending on the drawing style of the buffer (or pair of buffers) - different processing
I hope it's a typo.
I hope this is a typo.
This is not a typo, it was clarified by the Administration that if there is no minimum amount for withdrawal, it is displayed as soon as the earned amount exceeds $10+commission, there will be a real figure for the withdrawal.
Developers, share: am I the only one who has money frozen for 14 days after work, or is this the case for everyone now? The rules say a week, although there's nothing to check for 7 days either:
Android MT5.
1) Fibonacci levels are dropping.
The method of scientific testing has revealed a crutch.
If you click on the delete levels, then the "tick" button, and then "plus" (add) - voila - the levels and their colour appear.
Worthy of note in the manual :)
Developers, share: am I the only one who has money frozen for 14 days after work, or is this the case for everyone now? There wasn't even 7 days to check.
This is the case for everyone.
This is essentially a time limit for checking that the payment is "correct" and that the money is "clean".
The job lasts 20 days, the money in the account is frozen from the first day, after 20 days, checked for another 14 days?
And what were they doing before that 20 days in the MQ account if from the aggregator/bank it has already been transferred. The verification is already over 6 days ago.
Nope, 20 days in the MQ account already verified, +14 more days after closing the job, total - verification 34 days.
It is probably more correct to count the period from the transfer of funds to the MQ account. There are times when the client spends them gradually, having deposited them into the account "sometime" and they have already been verified for a long time.
Or am I misunderstanding the word "Verification"?