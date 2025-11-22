Errors, bugs, questions - page 3050
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Yes
then the following was discovered:
1. if the visibility in the data window is set as an input parameter and the corresponding property is set in the indicator OnInit and you try to change it, there is no return, that is, the values in the data window disappear after the parameter change, but after returning to the initial value of the parameter, the values in the data window do not appear.
2. a similar (as in point 1) misunderstanding happens if you try to change the buffer property from INDICATOR_DATA to INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS and back.
I don't consider such behavior as a bug, but rather illogical: if a property can be changed in one direction while the program is running, it should be possible to change the properties in the opposite direction as well.
Posted an ad on my blog on a topic and it stays in drafts. How do I activate it?
PS:If this is against forum rules, please delete this post without consequences.
Please note my question
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/372612
can anyone explain how to read this diagram?
can anyone explain how to read this diagram?
17 sold, 19 donated.
it makes sense, but is it graphically represented by something else?
If the question of charts has already been raised, what are the criteria for it appearing in the profile? I don't see this chart in his profile, and I don't see it in mine either.
Only from vendors.
Thank you, it really was the scale, it didn't fit on 1366x768 resolution, but at 90% zoom out it did.
that makes sense, but is there something else displayed graphically?
There are relative axes. 17 products is a lot, most have less. 19 downloads of demos is a pittance.
Honestly - I don't know who came up with this diagram, but it looks absurd, takes up a lot of space and does not help in profile analysis at all. It's the same in signals.