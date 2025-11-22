Errors, bugs, questions - page 3051

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Andrei Trukhanovich:

Honestly - I don't know who came up with this chart, but it looks ridiculous, takes up a lot of space and does not help in any way with profile analysis. It's the same in signals.

i totally agree! - it looks like a bug!

I started with signal analysis, then went to Market to look it up, imho.... I got the signal analysis as a bug and then I went to Market and looked at it, imho - it just looks like a bad programmer made the picture.


SZS: there's also the question about reviews.... why is a blank review counted as a review? - this is not correct, no text feedback, then no feedback, if you really need to show discussion of a product, then let it be "customer did not leave a feedback" in the tab recall, but the top of the counter should not fill these reviews, you yourself are fighting for "Market purity" - if I am not mistaken, there was a "figure" who put 2 stars across the Market, along with this and stop this, or try to work with imagination - faster bored

 

And this is how I see your profile and your chart:


 
Volodymyr Zubov:

And this is how I see your profile and your diagram:


This is the default profile settings - I haven't changed anything in it

if the question is about the informativeness of the profile... Well, as a matter of fact, especially cunning ones have merged all demo accounts in signals to their rated products in the Market and now do not display anything in the profile, alas, it seems so - I saw the information in full in the profile before

 
Where to read the rules on personal blogging
 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Honestly - I don't know who came up with this chart, but it looks ridiculous, takes up a lot of space and does not help in any way with profile analysis. It is the same in signals.

Personally, I don't agree.
The radar chart is trending right now and is quite informative and clear.
Everything is clear to me, except one parameter about demos. I cannot figure out how it is calculated based on my statistics.
So far, the closest one is that all the downloaded Demos for all of our paid products is taken and this number is divided by the number of all products, including free ones. But it's still not so, because I get 288 by this algorithm, but it costs 272.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Everything makes sense to me, except one parameter about demos. As much as I've tried, I can't figure out how it's calculated based on my statistics.
So far the closest I can get is that I take all downloaded demo versions of all paid products, and this number is divided by the number of all products, including free ones. But still not so, because I have such an algorithm gets 288, but stands at 272.

Ah, it's all clear.
I gave the correct formula. "demos" = (total number of downloaded demos of paid products)/(number of all products, including free).
It's just that my internal stats from my profile are slightly higher than the stats that are given publicly from the product page. Apparently, it is updated once a month, for example, while the profile is up to date.

Well, then there is a clear bug and illogism in this formula. Why include the number of free products in the calculation of the average?
For example, the seller publishes his first product and it's within a year, 10 people buy it and 100 download the demo version.
In his radarogram in the column "demos" is 100.
But then he decides to do a good deed and publishes a free product.
And in his radar chart under "demos" 100 changes to 50.
Great!

Or, - If one vendor has 100 products, of which 10 are paid and 90 are free, and the second vendor has only 10 paid products with the same purchase and download statistics as the first, then the first vendor's "demos" parameter will be 10 times less than the second.
Great!

 

and what does "operating time" mean?

Is it counting down from the registry by the seller? Or from the beginning of "work" on the forum? )

 
Mikhail Dovbakh:

and what does "operating time" mean?

Is it counting down from the registry by the seller? Or from the beginning of "work" on the forum? )

From registration by the seller.

@fxsaber is new at all.

 
Nikolai Semko:

Ah, I see.
I gave the correct formula. "demos" = (total number of paid product demos downloaded)/(number of all products, including free).
It's just that my internal stats from my profile are slightly higher than the stats that are given publicly from the product page. Apparently, it is updated for example once a month, while in the profile it is up to date.

Well, then there is a clear bug and illogism in this formula. Why include the number of free products in the calculation of the average?
For example, the seller publishes his first product and it's within a year, 10 people buy it and 100 download the demo version.
In his radarogram in the column "demos" is 100.
But then he decides to do a good deed and publishes a free product.
And in his radar chart under "demos" 100 changes to 50.
Great!

Or, - If one vendor has 100 products, of which 10 are paid and 90 are free, and the second vendor has only 10 paid products with the same purchase and download statistics as the first, then the first vendor's "demos" parameter will be 10 times less than the second.
Great!

Exactly.
A suggestion was made to add yet another criterion, the number of free downloads
Not all products can be bought....
And update the radar once a day.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Exactly.
A suggestion was made to add another criterion, the number of free giveaways
Not all products can be bought....
And the radar update is once a day.

In my opinion, this radar chart lacks such a parameter as the ratio of purchases to downloaded demos.
Quite a valuable parameter to understand the level of the seller. One would have this parameter at 1%, and another at 10%.

Moreover, it can be indirectly calculated from the available data.
For example from your statistics this parameter is higher than 13-20% - this is a very steep result.
And the most famous code generator in KB has 1.5- 3% :))
1...304430453046304730483049305030513052305330543055305630573058...3193
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