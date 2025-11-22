Errors, bugs, questions - page 3051
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Honestly - I don't know who came up with this chart, but it looks ridiculous, takes up a lot of space and does not help in any way with profile analysis. It's the same in signals.
i totally agree! - it looks like a bug!
I started with signal analysis, then went to Market to look it up, imho.... I got the signal analysis as a bug and then I went to Market and looked at it, imho - it just looks like a bad programmer made the picture.
SZS: there's also the question about reviews.... why is a blank review counted as a review? - this is not correct, no text feedback, then no feedback, if you really need to show discussion of a product, then let it be "customer did not leave a feedback" in the tab recall, but the top of the counter should not fill these reviews, you yourself are fighting for "Market purity" - if I am not mistaken, there was a "figure" who put 2 stars across the Market, along with this and stop this, or try to work with imagination - faster bored
And this is how I see your profile and your chart:
And this is how I see your profile and your diagram:
This is the default profile settings - I haven't changed anything in it
if the question is about the informativeness of the profile... Well, as a matter of fact, especially cunning ones have merged all demo accounts in signals to their rated products in the Market and now do not display anything in the profile, alas, it seems so - I saw the information in full in the profile before
Honestly - I don't know who came up with this chart, but it looks ridiculous, takes up a lot of space and does not help in any way with profile analysis. It is the same in signals.
Ah, it's all clear.
I gave the correct formula. "demos" = (total number of downloaded demos of paid products)/(number of all products, including free).
It's just that my internal stats from my profile are slightly higher than the stats that are given publicly from the product page. Apparently, it is updated once a month, for example, while the profile is up to date.
Well, then there is a clear bug and illogism in this formula. Why include the number of free products in the calculation of the average?
For example, the seller publishes his first product and it's within a year, 10 people buy it and 100 download the demo version.
In his radarogram in the column "demos" is 100.
But then he decides to do a good deed and publishes a free product.
And in his radar chart under "demos" 100 changes to 50.
Great!
Or, - If one vendor has 100 products, of which 10 are paid and 90 are free, and the second vendor has only 10 paid products with the same purchase and download statistics as the first, then the first vendor's "demos" parameter will be 10 times less than the second.
Great!
and what does "operating time" mean?
Is it counting down from the registry by the seller? Or from the beginning of "work" on the forum? )
and what does "operating time" mean?
Is it counting down from the registry by the seller? Or from the beginning of "work" on the forum? )
From registration by the seller.
@fxsaber is new at all.
Ah, I see.
I gave the correct formula. "demos" = (total number of paid product demos downloaded)/(number of all products, including free).
It's just that my internal stats from my profile are slightly higher than the stats that are given publicly from the product page. Apparently, it is updated for example once a month, while in the profile it is up to date.
Well, then there is a clear bug and illogism in this formula. Why include the number of free products in the calculation of the average?
For example, the seller publishes his first product and it's within a year, 10 people buy it and 100 download the demo version.
In his radarogram in the column "demos" is 100.
But then he decides to do a good deed and publishes a free product.
And in his radar chart under "demos" 100 changes to 50.
Great!
Or, - If one vendor has 100 products, of which 10 are paid and 90 are free, and the second vendor has only 10 paid products with the same purchase and download statistics as the first, then the first vendor's "demos" parameter will be 10 times less than the second.
Great!
Exactly.
In my opinion, this radar chart lacks such a parameter as the ratio of purchases to downloaded demos.Moreover, it can be indirectly calculated from the available data.
Quite a valuable parameter to understand the level of the seller. One would have this parameter at 1%, and another at 10%.
For example from your statistics this parameter is higher than 13-20% - this is a very steep result.
And the most famous code generator in KB has 1.5- 3% :))