Errors, bugs, questions - page 3049
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Show system and terminal properties:
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thePlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0) function in the MQL4 code is highlighted as built into ME, but the MQL4 help does not mention this function
does not cause errors during compilation, but the PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0) function does not work either
this is very uncomfortable - for this reason I searched for 15 minutes for an error in the indicator code until I guessed that it should be replaced with SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0)
imho, if it is not supported, there should be at least a warning, it is very unconvenient and questionable about the usefulness of such behavior
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Same problem with client: EX5 loading failed. Not only with this indicator, but also with others that don't use it. I have build 2981, everything works, the client has updated to 2982. It feels like it's basically not accepting ex5 files for some reason.
The same problem with the client: EX5 loading failed. Not only with this indicator, but also with others that don't use it. I have build 2981, everything works, client updated to 2982. It feels like it basically doesn't accept ex5 files for some reason.
Does he also have an old operating system?
Does it also have an old operating system?
Win7
You can make the buffer not be drawn but be visible in the Data Window, and vice versa? - to make the buffer drawable but not visible in the Data Window?
Yes. Both are possible
Yes. Both are possible.
?
?