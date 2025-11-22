Errors, bugs, questions - page 3006
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There the pointer copies
And how can you copy data? Well, apart from element by element?
I don't know if this is right, but the additional constructor solved the problem. It may be useful to someone.
ChartScreenShot does not work correctly in visual tester mode.
Hello, dear developers. May I ask when ChartScreenShot() will work in the tester?
Can you tell me how to change input parameters (F7) or change value of global variable (F3) in this kind of EA?
Even taking it off the chart is problematic.
Previously, Debug was not fully usable, but running scripts with F5 is sometimes handy (although it's not clear why it runs on a new chart and not on the current one).
And I accidentally found such records in the log:
At the same time, the script itself is running. I tried to insert the following line into the code:
The "DebugBreak" line is printed but it is not stopped.
(although it's not clear why it runs on the new chart and not on the current one).
In the editor Service->Settings->Debugging/Profiling
you can set which symbol will be used for debugging, but it will still run on a separate chart.
If no symbol is specified there, it will run on the very first (top) symbol from Market Watch.
I have breakpoints in general that are triggered every once in a while. I am building 2875
, set the points, click to start debugging on real data, and it blips through without stopping, having finished debugging.
I restart the terminal with the editor, and then it starts seeing breakpoints, until some other start/stop debugging, then it starts skipping again.
Running debugging on historical data, it calls a tester window at all, and skips breakpoints just as it finishes debugging.
It has never stopped at a breakpoint on historical data, it skips all the timecompleting debugging.
But why the tester is called on historical data and the saved parameters are taken from it, I don't know what it is, is it designed that way or is it a crookedness.
In the editor Service->Settings->Debugging/Profiling
you can set which symbol will be used for debugging, but it will still run on a separate chart.
If the symbol is not specified there, it will run on the very first (top) symbol from Market Watch.
To my mind this is extremely inconvenient. The current chart has indicators, graphical objects with which the program is supposed to interact, settings, etc. A new "empty" chart is started. In addition, the program in the normal mode (not debugging) is launched from the Navigator on the current chart, not on the new one - this is an obvious inconsistency
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/368597
Result: 2
Expected result: 0