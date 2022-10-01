My MQL5 cloud settings are disabled!
raminzk:Click on MQL5 Cloud Network tab and write your account name in the textbox.
Hi,
I have installed mt5 on my machine (this is the second machine i am enabling for MCN, the first one works good) and then added 1 agent for one core, but in the next tab all check boxes are disabled, and in the first tab I do not see joining to MCN check box,
I have attached the pictures
whould anyone help me please?
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
- cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
It could be a privilege related problem. Does your Windows user account have admin's privilege? If you add the test agent, you'll need to install the related Windows Service to your system.
angevoyageur:Thanks for reply, It is also disables as you can see in pictures I cannot write my account there
forex2start:I think it has because I can install softwares,.... It is a rented VPS with Hyper-V virtual windows server, can you please tell me what windows services I should install?
raminzk:Wasn't there an announcement some time ago that Cloud computers would not be allowed on virtual machines ? or was that just Macs ?
The tabs for the cloud are completely missing for me
Hagen Knoblauch #:read this thread (read with in-built online translation feature located on the every post):
The tabs for the cloud are completely missing for me
Missing "MQL5 Cloud Network" tab
