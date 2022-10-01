My MQL5 cloud settings are disabled!

Hi,

I have installed mt5 on my machine (this is the second machine i am enabling for MCN, the first one works good) and then added 1 agent for one core, but in the next tab all check boxes are disabled, and in the first tab I do not see joining to MCN check box,

I have attached the pictures

 

whould anyone help me please? 

Click on MQL5 Cloud Network tab and write your account name in the textbox.
It could be a privilege related problem. Does your Windows user account have admin's privilege? If you add the test agent, you'll need to install the related Windows Service to your system.
 
Thanks for reply, It is also disables as you can see in pictures I cannot write my account there
 
I think it has because I can install softwares,.... It is a rented VPS with Hyper-V virtual windows server, can you please tell me what windows services I should install?
 
Wasn't there an announcement some time ago that Cloud computers would not be allowed on virtual machines ?  or was that just Macs ?
You can't install cloud agents on a virtual pc/server. See point 19, here.
 
I got it, thanks for guide
 

The tabs for the cloud are completely missing for me

 
read this thread (read with in-built online translation feature located on the every post):
