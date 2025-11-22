Errors, bugs, questions - page 3013

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What is this field in the MT5 strategy tester (2875)?


 
Alain Verleyen:

What is this field in the MT5 Strategy Tester (2875)?


The number of digits after the decimal point in the deposit currency, if there is no information in the market overview.

Entered to test cryptocurrencies

 
Slava :

The number of digits after the decimal point in the deposit currency, if there is no information in the market overview.

Entered to test cryptocurrencies

Thanks :-)
 
A100:
Error during execution:

Result: 4007

Expected: 0

Thanks, corrected

 
Ilyas :

Thank you, corrected

May I suggest an improvement to the site: include a link to the quoted post. I was interested to know what was fixed, but I had to search for 3 pages of forum posts.

It would be very useful to have such a citation:

A100: #30095
Execution error:

Result: 4007

Expected: 0.

Please pass it on to the website team.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

May I suggest an improvement to the site: include a link to the quoted post. I was interested to know what was fixed, but I had to search for 3 pages of forum posts.

It would be very useful to have such a citation:

Please pass it on to the website team.

"Well you, barin, are asking the questions..." )))

 

Greetings all. I have inserted a custom indicator TMA_Fair into the EA code. When I ran it in the tester the owl started to slow terribly. I looked at the list of indicators on the chart and there are hundreds of TMA_Fair and it builds a new chart with every new tick.

Maybe someone knows how to fix it or can I fix indicator code?


Files:
TMA_Fair_.mq4  9 kb
 
Roman:
 So to say, extra protection against newcomers. But it's better to explicitly pass the size so that you can control it yourself, otherwise you'll get tired of debugging it later.

Also discovered additional protection

void OnStart()
{
    unsigned unsigned unsigned unsigned int x; //нормально
}
 
A100:

Also discovered the extra protection

That's a tough example, I wouldn't dream of it.
How did you come up with that?

;))

 
Roman:

That's a harsh example, one you wouldn't dream of.
How did you come up with this?

As always, it was a fluke - the Bluetooth keypad got jammed on the insert

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