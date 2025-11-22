Errors, bugs, questions - page 3013
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What is this field in the MT5 strategy tester (2875)?
What is this field in the MT5 Strategy Tester (2875)?
The number of digits after the decimal point in the deposit currency, if there is no information in the market overview.
Entered to test cryptocurrencies
The number of digits after the decimal point in the deposit currency, if there is no information in the market overview.
Entered to test cryptocurrencies
Error during execution:
Result: 4007
Expected: 0
Thanks, corrected
Thank you, corrected
May I suggest an improvement to the site: include a link to the quoted post. I was interested to know what was fixed, but I had to search for 3 pages of forum posts.
It would be very useful to have such a citation:
Execution error:
Result: 4007
Expected: 0.
Please pass it on to the website team.
May I suggest an improvement to the site: include a link to the quoted post. I was interested to know what was fixed, but I had to search for 3 pages of forum posts.
It would be very useful to have such a citation:
Please pass it on to the website team.
"Well you, barin, are asking the questions..." )))
Greetings all. I have inserted a custom indicator TMA_Fair into the EA code. When I ran it in the tester the owl started to slow terribly. I looked at the list of indicators on the chart and there are hundreds of TMA_Fair and it builds a new chart with every new tick.
Maybe someone knows how to fix it or can I fix indicator code?
So to say, extra protection against newcomers. But it's better to explicitly pass the size so that you can control it yourself, otherwise you'll get tired of debugging it later.
Also discovered additional protection
Also discovered the extra protection
That's a tough example, I wouldn't dream of it.
How did you come up with that?
;))
That's a harsh example, one you wouldn't dream of.
How did you come up with this?
As always, it was a fluke - the Bluetooth keypad got jammed on the insert