Errors, bugs, questions - page 3007
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I have a question: how do I know if the graph is highlighted and visible?
Is
not suitable?
A question has arisen: how do I know when a graph is highlighted and visible?
This?
This?
I've tried it before. Always returned false. I.e., as I understood it - it's a function we give a "pulse" to the chart to make it active, and then again false returns the property. But I'll double-check again.
Is
doesn't it fit?
Collapsed/expanded. Both flags can be false. In case both are not collapsed and unfolded, but in windowed mode. And, yes, that's not it. I need to know programmatically which graph I'm looking at and working with at the moment.
Collapsed/uncollapsed. Both flags can be false. In case both are not collapsed and unfolded, but in windowed mode. And, yes, that's not it. I need to know programmatically which graph I'm looking at and working with at the moment.
And to check it?
Result
This?
Showing a graph on top of all other graphs
bool w/o
This is a write-only property.
Show chart on top of all other charts
bool w/o
This is a write-only property.
No words :)
And to check?
Result
No words :)
Well, that's an "ouch." I trusted the documentation so much that I didn't bother to check it.
And to check?
Result
Make graphs in window mode