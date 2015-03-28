Debugging MQL4 with breakpoints freezes terminal
Hi Guys! how are you?
In my case, using build 765 , the first "pause"only worked after the EA had sent 5 orders + "a couple of bars".. is there any with the same issue?
As you can see here
even though at 05:26 we got the "pause" message, the EA ignored..
Thanks a million!
Breakpoints in Tester: It's Possible!
- 2007.08.15
- Christo Tsvetanov
- www.mql5.com
The article deals with breakpoint emulation when passed through Tester, debug information being displayed.
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I am attempting to set some breakpoints in my MQL4 EA running in the tester (gleaned from: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1427 and listed below)
The breakpoints work, but I cannot restart the test? And any subsequent attempts at starting a test do not run (blank visual mode chart) - I have to restart the terminal.
Any thoughts on how to restart the test after a breakpoint? And why my terminal might be freezing-
Terminal is IronFx (Build 745)I know this is the MQL5 forum but the MQL4 forum is not as active / I have to wait for an account.