Errors, bugs, questions - page 2946
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my indicators load data from the offset and the EA works very well on this data!
and without them the EA does not work!
So you can't add an EA here for sale without a test?
I think so. Have you tried it?
I think you can. Have you tried it?
Yeah, it gave me an error.
I don't understand what's become of ME, when I type, it doesn't show a full list, just one thing.
why is it like this now? why is there only one option offered now? how can i get it back to the way it was before? did i break something in the mea settings?
why is it like this now? why is there only one option offered now? how can i get it back to the way it was before? maybe i broke something in the me settings?
Can't you see the scrollbar on the right? At least spin the magic wheel.
How do I subscribe to comments on a particular entry in Lenta?
I've recently started posting there. People are posting. The only way to find out is to manually check the entire feed.The same situation is with Blogs. I ask a question in someone else's blog. I can only find out about the answer by manually checking it.
Can't you see the scroll bar on the right? At least spin the magic wheel.
You won't believe this, but I've been spinning the magic wheel - there's nothing there, it's empty!
The debugger does not display static variables within a class when only the variable name itself is specified:
There are also problems like this when using libraries:
The debugger does not see the variables
why is it like this now? why is there only one option offered now? how can i get it back to the way it was before? maybe i broke something in the mea settings?
The list of options will be fixed in the next build.
You can select the light scheme in the colour settings to fix it before the update is released.
You won't believe this, but I've been turning the magic wheel and there's nothing there, nothing!
I'm too lazy to look, somewhere Renat answered the same question: You have to look in the colour settings
where exactly, I don't remember. Maybe it's better to put the colour scheme not Custom and check.