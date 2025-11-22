Errors, bugs, questions - page 2947
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How do I subscribe to comments on a particular entry in Lenta?
I've recently started posting there. People are posting. The only way to find out is to manually check the entire feed.Similar situation with Blogs. I ask a question on someone else's blog. You can only find out about the answer through a manual check.
I'm too lazy to look, somewhere Renat answered the same question: You have to look in the colour settings
where exactly, I don't remember. Maybe it's better to put the colour scheme not Custom and check.
"confused"? You're the one who recommended me to spin the magic wheel.
1. The list of options will be corrected in the next build.
2. You can select the light scheme in the colour settings for the fix before the update is released.
1. Thank you for your attention.
2. Thanks for the advice, it helped.
The chart theme broke in the mobile version of the terminal, I first thought the chart went dark as a result of switching the phone to sleep mode, but no, it's still dark and I don't know how to bring it back.
Oh, already a light topic. I don't know why it's changing.
"confused"? You told me to spin the magic wheel.
Nah... not confused. Your picture only showed one suggested function. So I thought I should just see what's below. But when you showed that you couldn't see anything there, without seeing Denis' advice, I offered you the same option.
Hello all.
Question regarding MT5.
How do I remove the economic events checkboxes from the calendar from the charts? Standard from "Calendar - Show on charts - Remove all events" does not work for long.
Hello all.
Question regarding MT5.
How can I remove the economic events checkboxes from the calendar from the charts? Standard from "Calendar - Show on charts - Remove all events" does not work for a long time.
Try disabling Auto Update:
what is the -nan(ind) value
the indicator uses ImaOnArray and if there are many indicators attached to the chart, IMaOnArray will return -nan(ind)
Try disabling Auto Refresh:
what is the -nan(ind) value
the indicator uses ImaOnArray and if there are many indicators attached to the chart, IMaOnArray will return -nan(ind)
Not A Number. Google it.