New Blog Post
I want to add a blog post on Blogs section "https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs"
But there is a problem
I don't finding "Add new post" Option. I can't guess the problem, Can anybody help me out of there?
I have the Add new post, on the upper right side of the page, so it must be something wrong with your side.
Try to reload the page or log out and login again.
Already do it, and try from different browser but it doesn't work
Have you written a blog post before?
Maybe it has to do with your low rating, I don't know.
Try with the direct link
Try with the direct link
It is shwoing
403
Forbidden
Not enough rights to view the page
It is shwoing
403
Forbidden
Not enough rights to view the page
I wonder if the blog post option is available to registered sellers or higher rating members only?The message you are seeing is indicating one of those situations.
I wonder if the blog post option is available to registered sellers or higher rating members only?The message you are seeing is indicating one of those situations.
Maybe it can!
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I want to add a blog post on Blogs section "https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs"
But there is a problem
I don't finding "Add new post" Option. I can't guess the problem, Can anybody help me out of there?