New Blog Post

New comment
 

I want to add a blog post on Blogs section "https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs" 

But there is a problem 



I don't finding "Add new post" Option.  I can't guess the problem, Can anybody help me out of there?

Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
  • www.mql5.com
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James D. Hunt:

I want to add a blog post on Blogs section "https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs" 

But there is a problem 



I don't finding "Add new post" Option.  I can't guess the problem, Can anybody help me out of there?

I have the Add new post, on the upper right side of the page, so it must be something wrong with your side.

Try to reload the page or log out and login again.

 
Already do it, and try from different browser but it doesn't work 
 
James D. Hunt:
Already do it, and try from different browser but it doesn't work 

Have you written a blog post before?

Maybe it has to do with your low rating, I don't know.

 

I have never written any blog post on mql5
 
James D. Hunt:

I have never written any blog post on mql5

Try with the direct link

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/new

 
Mirko Cerulli:

Try with the direct link

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/new

It is shwoing 

403

Forbidden
Not enough rights to view the page

 
James D. Hunt:

It is shwoing 

403

Forbidden
Not enough rights to view the page

I wonder if the blog post option is available to registered sellers or higher rating members only?

The message you are seeing is indicating one of those situations.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I wonder if the blog post option is available to registered sellers or higher rating members only?

The message you are seeing is indicating one of those situations.

Maybe it can!

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