Errors, bugs, questions - page 2948

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Artyom Trishkin:

Not A Number. Google it.

I have more of a question why this appears and how to avoid it, as I mentioned above it usually works ok but on a very busy chart + ps itself loaded with other mt4 this appears.
 

The logo is skewed.


 
fxsaber:

The logo is skewed.


before the artwork:


 
What happened to the stars in CodeBase?
Liked the work, wanted to rate it, but couldn't and judging by the fact that this work is 8 days old and has 0 ratings, no one can.
 

Hello, how do I calculate the price of the Fibonacci expansion level?

OBJ_EXPANSION, not OBJ_FIBO

 
Are friend requests working? I haven't had one in many months.
 
fxsaber:
Do friend requests work? I haven't had one in many months.

Do you need it?

 
fxsaber:
Are friend requests working? I haven't had one in months.
I sent you one when I don't know when, and you never accepted it ((((((
 
fxsaber:
Are the friend requests working? I haven't had one in many months.

They seem to be working, they flew in)

 
fxsaber:
Are the friend requests working? I've had none for many months.

Working.

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