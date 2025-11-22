Errors, bugs, questions - page 2950
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The accounting system will not change.
It turns out that in order to see external traffic, you do not need to run the Tester. Please do not change, but add. Including MQL access.
WebRequest of some kind is running. There is no control from outside right now.
What's the reason Signal might not appear in the profile? After all, it says it does.
What's the reason Signal might not appear in the profile? It says that it does.
That's what I wrote about earlier, that I didn't see a signal. It seems to be there, but it's not.
What's the reason Signal might not appear in the profile? Because it says it is.
That could be the reason:
What's the reason Signal might not appear in the profile? After all, it says it is.
It seems that if it's not in the rating, it's not shown.
Outgoing traffic is all outgoing traffic, including local to agents.
It is the one responsible for these values, which occasionally leads to the question "from where".
So why should it be counted there then? To constantly answer the question?
I have written a multi-currency indicator which is supposed to generate alerts and open charts on certain conditions. It works as intended 90% of the time, but sometimes the alert window disappears spontaneously.
Video of the disappearing window.
https://youtu.be/P-1iKV5i5MA
Please advise what the problem could be and how to fix it.
Can you tell me in the tester visualization mode - pressing buttons as usual simulates, but the dragging of objects with the mouse, in particular lines, for some reason - something in the 4 possible, in the 5 now no, build 2755.
And even through the properties gives me to change a limited number of properties, only colour can be changed so far. No problem in 4. Is this how it was intended or is something broken?
another question, when searching for text in a file, the metaeditor logs errors: