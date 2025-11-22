Errors, bugs, questions - page 2944
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<p><b>Cautions!</b></p><p>You are about to change the price of a product!<br>After you click "Save" you will not be able to change the sale or rental price for the next <span>24 hours</span>.</p><p>Save changes?The update text tooltip is the same.
I understand, but why has this error remained in the terminal? I told you that all positions are closed, auto-trading is off, the Expert Advisor is unloaded and I even restarted the terminal itself!
You are contradicting yourself.
In the Expert Advisor's log you see position search error messages (the terminal does not show such messages), but you write that the EA has been unloaded.
There are no miracles. You have an EA running on one of the charts.
I've checked it, and more than once. Besides, I try to run the same EA in the tester in the same terminal and it generates the same error in the log.
You are contradicting yourself.
The Expert Advisor's log shows a position search error (the terminal does not show such messages), but at the same time you write that the Expert Advisors are unloaded.
Yes, exactly. I will look again on Monday when the market opens. But now in that terminal - when running the Expert Advisor in the tester I get the same error. ( In another terminal everything is OK.
Yes, exactly. On Monday, when the market opens, I will look again. But now, in that terminal - when EA is working in the tester, the same error is continuous. ( Everything is OK on the other terminal.
Why Monday? Open the 'Navigator' window and open the current account - you will see on which chart the EA is standing. Plus - if you don't know where the error is - close all the charts.
Why Monday? Open the 'Navigator' window and expand the current account - you will see which chart the EA is on. Plus - if you don't know where the error is - close all the charts.
I haven't had it on a chart for a while now. On Monday, when the quotes come in, the errors should reappear.
I haven't had it on the chart for a while now. On Monday, when the quotes come in, the errors should start again.
Just like a paranormal phenomenon! )))
If the Expert Advisor is not attached to any chart, then it may not show any errors at all! For the simple reason that it does not exist! It has not started. It is not running. If you think that the program, which is not running, can trade (and make mistakes), then you go straight to the ghostbusters. )))
I haven't had it on the chart for a while now. On Monday, when the quotes come in, the errors should reappear.
I haven't had it on the chart for a while now. On Monday, when the quotes come in, the errors should start again.
I would like to make a screenshot long ago to illustrate, the navigator window without EAs (and it is possible that there are no charts in the terminal at all) and the time, and the log window, where prints are falling out, and the same after a few seconds, to show that the prints are new.
I would like to make a screenshot long ago to illustrate, the navigator window without EAs (and you may want to have no charts in the terminal at all) and where you can see the time, and the log window, where prints are falling out, and the same after a few seconds, to show that the prints are new.