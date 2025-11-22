Errors, bugs, questions - page 2939
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All prices are displayed to five decimal places, and one for some reason in the same list takes it this way: Why? Is it an error or my output should be edited to a uniform look? Well, let's say, I'll comb it with PrintFormat or fprint, but in principle it is not incorrect representation of the number?
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Bugs, bugs, questions
Nikolai Semko, 2020.01.05 21:41
I always have this question.
Constantly all talk about the IEEE standard 754, but people often, when they go to Wikipedia - whether because of the complexity, or because of laziness leave without understanding the meaning of the standard.
I will spend a little time to try to explain this standard as briefly as possible and in simple words, in order to further refer to this post.
So, the type double consists of 8 bytes = 64 bits.(float 4 bytes = 32 bits)
And the number representation ofdouble and float consists of 3 components:sign, exponent and mantissa
DOUBLE:
FLOAT:
Naturally there is no decimal representation of numbers in this format, only binary.
A little understanding of binary representation of numbers and its relation to decimal numbers:
2 4= 100002 = 1610
2 3= 10002 = 810
2 2= 1002 = 4
2 1=102= 2
2 0=12=110
2 -1= 0.12 =(1/2)10= 0.510
2 -2= 0.012 = (1/4)10= 0.2510
2 -3= 0.0012 = (1/8)10= 0.12510
2 -4= 0.00012 = (1/16)10= 0.062510
2 -5= 0.000012 = (1/32)10= 0.0312510
2 -6= 0.0000012 = (1/64)10= 0.01562510
2 -7= 0.00000012 = (1/128)10= 0.007812510
2 -8= 0.000000012 = (1/256)10= 0.0039062510
2 -9= 0.0000000012 = (1/512)10= 0.00195312510
2 - 10= 0.00000000012 = (1/1024)10= 0.000976562510
2 - 11= 0.000000000012 = (1/2048)10= 0.0004882812510
2 - 12= 0.0000000000012 = (1/4096)10= 0.00024414062510
2 - 13= 0.00000000000012 = (1/8192)10= 0.000122070312510
Let's review examples for double:
Example #1
We have a decimal number: 891677.4025191
This number can be represented in binary form:
1101100110110001110101.01100111000010110111011111011000101000001111111010001110
(who wants can check)))
We extract the mantissa of the given number simply by moving the comma 19 digits to the left (in this case) so that it comes after the first unit.
1.1011001101100011101011001110000101101111101111000101000001111101110001110* 2 19
But we have a mantissa of only 52 bits. So we take the first 52 significant bits
Мантисса = 1011001101100011101011001110000101101111101111000101
Exponent = (19+1023)10 = 100000100102(as the exponent is a signed number and the exponent can be negative (for example if we have 0.0000042132), it needs to be added to 1023 10(01111111111112), 011111111112 is zero, everything more is positive, less is negative. In other words, to get the reverse value of the exponent, we need to subtract 1023 from the 11 bit value of the exponent.
In total, our number 891677.4025191 will look as follows in type double:
0100000100101011001101100011101011001110000101101111101111000101
But since this is a binary representation, let's convert it exactly to decimal:
that would be891677.40251909999996425211429595947265625
Example #2
We have a decimal number: -0.00000145258556224114
This number can be represented in binary form:
-0.000000000000000000011000010111101100111010110111010011010101001111001110
Select the mantissa of this number by simply moving the comma 20 digits to the right, so that it was after the first unit.
1.1000010111101100111010110111010011010101001111001110 * 2 -20
Мантисса = 1000010111101100111010110111010011010101001111001110
exponent = (-20+1023)10=011111010112
minus sign, so the first bit is 1.
Our total number -0.00000145258556224114 will look as follows in the double type:
1011111010111000010111101100111010110111010011010101001111001110
convert it exactly to decimal:
это будет -0.00000145258556224113991124017968015191826225418481044471263885498046875
In your case, the problem occurs with the number 0.01, since in the double type it will be represented in the form:
0 01111111000 0100011110101110000101000111101011100001010001111011
which when converted into the decimal notation system is equal to 0.0100000000000000000000208166817117216858513294309377670288085937510
Whereas with representation
310 = 1.5*2 = 1.12*2 1
510 = 2.5*2 = 10.12*2 1
610 = 1.5*4 = 1.12*2 2
710 = 3.5*2 = 11.12*2 1
no problem.
Why is the number double 0.01 really greater than 0.01?
Here's why:
0 01111111000 0100011110110101110100001010111101011101001010001111011 - 0.0100000000000000000000000020816681711721685132943093776702880859375 error = 0.000 000 000 000 000 000 208166817...
0 01111111000 01000111101101011100001010001111010 - 0.00999999999999999999984747344334114097569175064563751220703125 error = - 0.000 000 000 000 001 5265566...
To understand this process chemistry you can play around with these calculators:
https://babbage.cs.qc.cuny.edu/IEEE-754.old/Decimal.html
https://baseconvert.com/ieee-754-floating-point
https://baseconvert.com/ieee-754-floating-point
https://baseconvert.com/ieee-754-floating-point
Thank you, informative. Well, basically, should MQs have, but under-corrected or was the decision left to the user?
Hm. Is there a function or some other additional functionality (library, code) for saving EA parameters?
The task is to put in ondeinit code, which, for example, when running the EA on a symbol (additional function is also period analysis), would save the set settings file.
For example - EA name-symbol-period.
File with the possibility of overwriting - only the last settings for the symbol.
For example, standard settings in the tester are saved for the last run.
Hello, I have a problem on a remote computer, I can't access the MQL5 website and therefore I can't download the indicator I bought. i can't download the indicator i bought.
but a remote computer on Zomro?
Thank you, informative. Well, basically, should MQs have, but under-corrected, or is the decision left to the user to judge?
but a remote computer on Zomro?
Yes
Good day. Problem on a remote computer, I can't access the MQL5 website, so I can't download the indicator I bought. I can't download the indicator, so I can't install it on the MQL5 site.
but a remote computer on Zomro?
Yes
This provider is banned for gross misconduct:
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Why is access to www.mql4.com blocked?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.11.17 12:16***
So, they do not understand.
That's not the point. The question is, where can it be useful, especially for traders, not programmers? I have never seen such numbers in the terminal neither in the price scale nor in the order placing window; everything there is the same everywhere (somewhere five digits, somewhere else).
This provider has been banned for gross misconduct:
Too bad, we'll have to switch to another one. Any suggestions?