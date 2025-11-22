Errors, bugs, questions - page 2942
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It seems that real_volume field in MqlRates structure, although it has long type, is not capable to store values in range of all long values (according to documentation - 0x7FFFFFFFFFFFFFFF). For example, 0x4000000000000000A8 will be written to the field 0xA8. I'm talking about custom characters.
Is the actual range of valid values specified anywhere? Basically, there's no reason for it not to work as a normal long - looks like a bug.
PS. probably the same problem with tick_volume.
Through some experiments i found maximal value -184467440738. Why, where from - is a mystery.
Hi mates!
Problem: I bought a robot for the first time and received a notification email, but I can't activate it - when connected to a web terminal, "mine" doesn't have an "Activate" button in the list of robots. I've tried other brokers, also no robot.
What are the ideas?
Thanks in advance
VG
Problem: I bought a robot for the first time and received a notification email, but I can't activate it - when connected to the web terminal, "mine" has no "Activate" button in the list of robots. I've tried other brokers, also no robot.
Ideas?
You didn't buy a dedicated product.
You seem to have mixed up MT4 and MT5. If the mistakenly purchased product is not activated yet - you can cancel the purchase and repeat with the correct platform
Hi all, problem: After upgrading to build 2755, expired futures contracts are missing from the terminal.
Hi all, problem: After upgrading to build 2755, expired futures contracts have disappeared from the terminal.
It does not depend on the build.
Most likely the broker has removed them from view. Please check with your broker's support team.
It doesn't depend on the build.
Most likely the broker has removed them from view. Check with your broker's tech support please.
Thank you very much! I will write to them today.
Greetings. When trying to change the code style in the settings the editor hangs up and that's it, what can be done?
This only happens in this section, everything else works fine
You did not buy the highlighted product.
You seem to have mixed up MT4 and MT5. If the mistakenly purchased product is not yet activated - you can cancel the purchase and repeat with the correct platform
Somehow got mixed up. It's OK now and I've already activated it!
MT5 build 2755
Terminal does not count all ticks