Errors, bugs, questions - page 2942

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Stanislav Korotky:

It seems that real_volume field in MqlRates structure, although it has long type, is not capable to store values in range of all long values (according to documentation - 0x7FFFFFFFFFFFFFFF). For example, 0x4000000000000000A8 will be written to the field 0xA8. I'm talking about custom characters.

Is the actual range of valid values specified anywhere? Basically, there's no reason for it not to work as a normal long - looks like a bug.

PS. probably the same problem with tick_volume.

Through some experiments i found maximal value -184467440738. Why, where from - is a mystery.

 

Hi mates!

Problem: I bought a robot for the first time and received a notification email, but I can't activate it - when connected to a web terminal, "mine" doesn't have an "Activate" button in the list of robots. I've tried other brokers, also no robot.
What are the ideas?

Thanks in advance
VG


 
wgomer:


Problem: I bought a robot for the first time and received a notification email, but I can't activate it - when connected to the web terminal, "mine" has no "Activate" button in the list of robots. I've tried other brokers, also no robot.
Ideas?

You didn't buy a dedicated product.

You seem to have mixed up MT4 and MT5. If the mistakenly purchased product is not activated yet - you can cancel the purchase and repeat with the correct platform

 

Hi all, problem: After upgrading to build 2755, expired futures contracts are missing from the terminal.

 
Sayberix:

Hi all, problem: After upgrading to build 2755, expired futures contracts have disappeared from the terminal.

It does not depend on the build.

Most likely the broker has removed them from view. Please check with your broker's support team.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

It doesn't depend on the build.

Most likely the broker has removed them from view. Check with your broker's tech support please.

Thank you very much! I will write to them today.

 

Greetings. When trying to change the code style in the settings the editor hangs up and that's it, what can be done?


This only happens in this section, everything else works fine

 
Marsel:

You did not buy the highlighted product.

You seem to have mixed up MT4 and MT5. If the mistakenly purchased product is not yet activated - you can cancel the purchase and repeat with the correct platform

Thank you very much!
Somehow got mixed up. It's OK now and I've already activated it!
 
Are the signals that are not for sale invisible in the Terminal?
 

MT5 build 2755

Terminal does not count all ticks


datetime st = 0;
int tics = 0;

//------------------------------------------------------------------

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(tick_volume,true);
   
   if(prev_calculated == 0) st = time[0];
   
   else if(time[0] != st)
     {
      tics++;
      Alert("T - ",tics," TV - ",tick_volume[0]);
     };
   
  //-----------------------------------------------------------------
   return(rates_total);
  }


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