Errors, bugs, questions - page 3072
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I myself switch between charts by hotkeys - via BRING_TO_TOP.
And yet I beat this problem... I don't know how you switch, but switching with a rat works... And switching charts by ctrl+tab, also works.
Really don't understand how you switch
And the code? Or at least the description and logic.
Is this new for moderators only?
The code is unchanged. Just put it all in OnTick() or OnTimer() For your liking...
Is this new for moderators only?
What kind of innovation? Where is it?
What novelty? Where is it?
No... it's become like that for everyone. I've already seen...
No... it's become like that for everyone. I've already seen...
I don't see it. Where is it?
Ah, in the quote... I see.
I don't see it. Where is it?
Highlighted in colour.
Highlighted in colour.
Interesting. Just what it's for is not clear. But very interesting :)