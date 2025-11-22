Errors, bugs, questions - page 3072

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fxsaber:

I myself switch between charts by hotkeys - via BRING_TO_TOP.

And yet I've beaten this problem... I don't know how you switch, but the rat switch works... And switching charts by ctrl+tab, works too.


 
Alexey Viktorov:
And yet I beat this problem... I don't know how you switch, but switching with a rat works... And switching charts by ctrl+tab, also works.


And the code? Or at least a description and logic.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Really don't understand how you switch 
void OnStart()
{
  for (long Chart = ChartFirst(); Chart != -1; Chart = ChartNext(Chart))
  {
    ChartSetInteger(Chart, CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, true);
    ChartGetInteger(Chart, CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE);
    
    Sleep(1000);
  }
}
 
Artyom Trishkin Artyom Trishkin 4.1 (134) 37 продуктов, 17224 комментария:
And the code? Or at least the description and logic.
The code is unchanged. Just put it all in OnTick() or OnTimer() For your liking...


Is this new for moderators only?

 
fxsaber:
Should you keep track of the loss of focus in another EA?
 
Alexey Viktorov Alexey Viktorov 4.2 (43) 13 продуктов, 2 сигнала:
The code is unchanged. Just put it all in OnTick() or OnTimer() For your liking...


Is this new for moderators only?

What kind of innovation? Where is it?

 
Artyom Trishkin Artyom Trishkin 4.1 (134) 37 продуктов, 17225 комментариев:

What novelty? Where is it?

No... it's become like that for everyone. I've already seen...

 
Alexey Viktorov Alexey Viktorov 4.2 (43) 13 продуктов, 2 сигнала:

No... it's become like that for everyone. I've already seen...

I don't see it. Where is it?

Ah, in the quote... I see.

 
Artyom Trishkin Artyom Trishkin 4.1 (134) 37 продуктов, 17226 комментариев:

I don't see it. Where is it?

Highlighted in colour.

 
Alexey Viktorov Alexey Viktorov 4.2 (43) 13 продуктов, 2 сигнала:

Highlighted in colour.

Interesting. Just what it's for is not clear. But very interesting :)

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