Errors, bugs, questions - page 2924
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you read from
terminal\MQL4\files\
it seems that in the tester you can only read from
terminal\tester\files\
There's a logic here - you can only read from where you've written to...
Thanks, I completely forgot.
Yes, you have to scroll with the shifter pressed.
There is no need to press the shifft. Highlight a line, go down to the desired line, press the shifft and hold it down to highlight the desired line.
A 403 error is appearing to access the ICL website. What does it take to figure it out. In 3 hours it goes away. Beeline provider. Error on Chrome, Mozilla, IE11.
Noticed, but not sure, after going to the page Writing the address with a twist. afraid it will appear again. From my phone during the bug on my computer over the wifi of the same router goes in.
Caught a weird bug - terminal reloads at about 5 times per second.
Was able to capture video. On GIF speed slowed down to 5 times real speed. Hard to reproduce, only caught it a couple of times. No log file.
It's quite possible I have a bug in my code, but why this behaviour.
No, not like this. Like this:
What the hell?!!! How can the software allow user saved profiles to be deleted/changed to defaults?!!!
Fix it URGENTLY!!!
It's always been like this.
I got tired of waiting for a fix, switched to a profile with a different name and buried the default one to overwrite.
Custom indicators from Examples subfolder are not drawn on historical data offline, i.e. without ticks. For example, there is Bill Williams' Fractals indicator built into the terminal (it cannot be called for editing in MetaEditor) - it works fine, but the same indicator in Examples does not draw anything until you go online or start trading week after weekend. I had to prepare on Sunday for the trading week and mark out the chart in advance, and the indicators do not work when there are no quotes (and also offline). Of course, there is no reason to bash one's head against the wall of off-line, running indicators in vain, when there are such working ones among built inones, but there are many other necessary ones, which have no working substitute. (By the way, whoever needs it, you can verify the inoperability of the built-in ones via the offline simulation. On weekdays, offline mode can be simulated not only by physically turning off the router or blocking traffic with a firewall, but also by simply unlogging out of the current account by trying to log into a non-existent account).
Legitimate question: how can I force indicators from Examples to be drawn on the offline history, if it is possible? And if not, would developers be kind enough to fix this drawback? Technical analysis often takes several hours a day and we want to do it beforehand, not during trading days when there simply isn't enough time for it.
You need to make a breakpoint at the very beginning of the EA's execution (before OnInit). Now it takes a long time to analyse where this point is located. And put F9 there.
How can I quickly find the very first executing code in the source?
You need to make a breakpoint at the very beginning of the EA's execution (before OnInit). Now it takes a long time to analyse where this point is located. And put F9 there.
How can I quickly find the very first executable code in the source code?
Initialising a static variable in global visibility
Initialising a static variable in the global scope
Exactly! You can write a fake variable at the very beginning of mq5-file and not bother. Thank you!
I don't know which thread to write in, so I'll write here.
Open a file from the code base for viewing. Here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32430on file Calendar.mqh click View. A new window opens and the file looks fine. On the left tabs have other files. Click on the tab Event.mqh and fileEvent.mqh opens in the window, also looks fine.Poke back to the tabCalendar.mqh and see the file in one line without line breaks at all.