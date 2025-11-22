Errors, bugs, questions - page 2926
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I can't access my profile page, I get an error... I can write here though. My personal message is working. Could you please tell me if it's just me or if it's a technical issue
Good afternoon!
I can't access my profile page, it says error... can post here though. PM is working. Can you please tell me if it's just me or if it's a technical issue
Check it out, it's already working.
Check it out, it's already working.
Thank you very much.
I can't see the author's KB publications.
There's a wheel at the bottom and nothing happens.
I can't see the author's KB publications.
There's a wheel at the bottom and nothing happens.
Confirmed - it wasn't working this morning.
Checked it out, now it's not working either - "rolling forever".
Please let the developers know if there is a request to the server if the specification says that the tool call is over due to an expiry and I get a message:
ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN is no longer highlighted as a predefined value. It still works though. It is misleading, and the main thing is not to be completely disabled suddenly) because even in SB it is still there, not ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE
Dear developers, Good afternoon!
Made a list of bugs and bugs in the strategy tester, please respond, thank you.
Terminal versions:
2724, and release version 2650!!!