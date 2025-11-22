Errors, bugs, questions - page 2926

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Good afternoon!
I can't access my profile page, I get an error... I can write here though. My personal message is working. Could you please tell me if it's just me or if it's a technical issue
 
Ivan Butko:
Good afternoon!
I can't access my profile page, it says error... can post here though. PM is working. Can you please tell me if it's just me or if it's a technical issue

Check it out, it's already working.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Check it out, it's already working.

Thank you very much.

 

I can't see the author's KB publications.

There's a wheel at the bottom and nothing happens.

 
fxsaber:

I can't see the author's KB publications.

There's a wheel at the bottom and nothing happens.

Confirmed - it wasn't working this morning.

Checked it out, now it's not working either - "rolling forever".

 
ME under 5 suggests CHART_IS_OFFLINE. Is this an error?
 

Please let the developers know if there is a request to the server if the specification says that the tool call is over due to an expiry and I get a message:

failed exchange sell 1 Si-12.20 at market [Market closed]
 

ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN is no longer highlighted as a predefined value. It still works though. It is misleading, and the main thing is not to be completely disabled suddenly) because even in SB it is still there, not ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE


 
Good afternoon, could you please tell me how to restore the volume bar in the glass? Already looked through all the terminal before the update was ok
 

Dear developers, Good afternoon!

Made a list of bugs and bugs in the strategy tester, please respond, thank you.

Terminal versions:

2724, and release version 2650!!!

Учёт комиссии в MQL5
Учёт комиссии в MQL5
  • 2020.09.15
  • www.mql5.com
Здравствуйте! Вопрос: как заставить программу учесть комиссию в тестере стратегий...
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