Errors, bugs, questions - page 2927

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MT5 build 2715. Vin 10 When loading EAs (and it looks like indicators) from charts are gone, profile i.e. set of charts themselves is saved.

I also found out that I have to pull or double click on any Expert Advisor or indicator from Navigator window, but it loads another one located nearby in Navigator list. It is too bad.

Windows 10 Corporate 20H2 build 19042.685

Pulling this one.


But it loads the one below


 
Copyright question.
If one gentleman has published my indicator from KB without my consent. The indicator is currently free. There are no links to the source from the KB. But he has listed my name as the author, but in a form by which I cannot be found and identified.
Is this a copyright infringement?
Still, there are 22 reviews in this "his" product, many say thank you to him, he raises his rating.
I'm not sorry of course, that's why I published the code. But the situation is not good. Or am I wrong?
SZY I wrote to the support service to complain. They ignored it.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Copyright question.
If one gentleman published my QB indicator without my consent.

in short, all materials, articles.... in general, everything published by you at mql5.com does not belong to you - i.e. on the page of the user agreement on the use of the website

if it does not belong to you, you do not need to give your consent.


as for the point, your safety is your own business, if you want the maximum protection of ownership - do not publish, if you publish, then just a contribution to the community

UPD:

4.6. by posting any materials on the mql5.com website sections for public use the User thereby automatically grants MetaQuotes Ltd, its partners and Affiliates (or confirms that the owner of such materials has granted MetaQuotes Ltd) a free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right (non-exclusive license) to use such materials throughout the world for the entire term of copyright protection provided for by local laws. In this case no additional formalities, including written ones, are required to confirm the granting of rights by the User. The said license shall also be valid after you give up using the mql5.com website. Before sending MetaQuotes Ltd materials and thereby granting a license to use them, please make sure that you have the appropriate rights to do so.

 

History error, advise how to fix it.

On periods up to H4 - everything is relatively flat.

But on periods D1 and above it drops out almost a year of quotes, viz:

13.06.2017 to 02.05.2018(inclusive) is blank, no data.

I scroll through the D1 Quotes Archive to this place - and there is a gap for these dates.

The quotes were downloaded from MQL5 server: 78.140.180.31.

 
Igor Makanu:

in short, all materials, articles.... in general, everything you have published on mql5.com does not belong to you - like on the page of the user agreement to use the site

if it does not belong to you, then you do not need to give your permission.


as for the point, your safety is your own business, if you want the maximum protection of ownership - do not publish, if you publish, then just a contribution to the community

UPD:

Well it follows from point 4.6 that the copyright is still mine, and that MQ simply has the (non-exclusive) right to use my code.
If this comrade had provided a link to my code, there would have been no questions on my part. But he only indicated that the author is semkonv. Try typing that in the search bar and you only get his product.
Still, I think this product is the right thing to remove.
At least that is my claim as the author.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Well from point 4.6 it follows that the copyright is still mine, and MQ simply has the (non-exclusive) right to use my code.
If this fellow had provided a link to my code, there would have been no questions on my part. But he only indicated that the author is semkonv. Try typing that into the search bar and you will only get his product.
Still, I think this product is the right thing to remove.
At least that's my claim as the author.

Nikolai, write to him in person your request to correct the indication of the author to the correct one.

You can probably also write in the discussion of the product

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Nikolai, write to him in person and ask him to correct the author's indication to the correct one.

You can probably write in the product discussion as well

I already did, Artem. So far he is ignored.
 
Nikolai Semko:
I've written before, Artem. I'm ignored for now.
Write in the product discussion, then.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Write in the product discussion, then.
A month and a half ago I already did.
 
Nikolai Semko:
A month and a half ago I already wrote it.
So... Once every three days :)
To make it burn.
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