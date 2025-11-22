Errors, bugs, questions - page 2927
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MT5 build 2715. Vin 10 When loading EAs (and it looks like indicators) from charts are gone, profile i.e. set of charts themselves is saved.
I also found out that I have to pull or double click on any Expert Advisor or indicator from Navigator window, but it loads another one located nearby in Navigator list. It is too bad.
Windows 10 Corporate 20H2 build 19042.685
Pulling this one.
But it loads the one below
Copyright question.
in short, all materials, articles.... in general, everything published by you at mql5.com does not belong to you - i.e. on the page of the user agreement on the use of the website
if it does not belong to you, you do not need to give your consent.
as for the point, your safety is your own business, if you want the maximum protection of ownership - do not publish, if you publish, then just a contribution to the community
UPD:
4.6. by posting any materials on the mql5.com website sections for public use the User thereby automatically grants MetaQuotes Ltd, its partners and Affiliates (or confirms that the owner of such materials has granted MetaQuotes Ltd) a free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right (non-exclusive license) to use such materials throughout the world for the entire term of copyright protection provided for by local laws. In this case no additional formalities, including written ones, are required to confirm the granting of rights by the User. The said license shall also be valid after you give up using the mql5.com website. Before sending MetaQuotes Ltd materials and thereby granting a license to use them, please make sure that you have the appropriate rights to do so.
History error, advise how to fix it.
On periods up to H4 - everything is relatively flat.
But on periods D1 and above it drops out almost a year of quotes, viz:
13.06.2017 to 02.05.2018(inclusive) is blank, no data.
I scroll through the D1 Quotes Archive to this place - and there is a gap for these dates.
The quotes were downloaded from MQL5 server: 78.140.180.31.
in short, all materials, articles.... in general, everything you have published on mql5.com does not belong to you - like on the page of the user agreement to use the site
if it does not belong to you, then you do not need to give your permission.
as for the point, your safety is your own business, if you want the maximum protection of ownership - do not publish, if you publish, then just a contribution to the community
UPD:
Well from point 4.6 it follows that the copyright is still mine, and MQ simply has the (non-exclusive) right to use my code.
Nikolai, write to him in person your request to correct the indication of the author to the correct one.
You can probably also write in the discussion of the product
Nikolai, write to him in person and ask him to correct the author's indication to the correct one.
You can probably write in the product discussion as well
I've written before, Artem. I'm ignored for now.
Write in the product discussion, then.
A month and a half ago I already wrote it.