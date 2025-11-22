Errors, bugs, questions - page 2929
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That's the point :))
In general, it is better to specify an explicit requirement/desire to link to the original source in the case of copying or using material. It is better to include the link in the article so that it can be simply copied and pasted.
The man may not be good, or he may have done it incorrectly.
Hello.
Two of my programmes don't display customer ratings. Where can I go?
MT5 build 2715. Vin 10 When loading EAs (and it seems indicators) from charts were lost, profile i.e. set of charts themselves saved.
I also found out that I have to pull or double click on any Expert Advisor or indicator from Navigator window, but it loads another one located nearby in Navigator list. It is too bad.
Windows 10 Corporate 20H2 build 19042.685
Pulling this one.
But the one below is being downloaded.
So far the fix is as follows: in the Navigator window right click and "Refresh".
b2715
There are an inordinate number of these messages in the Log tab:
GO 2 01:21:02.928 MQL5 VirtualAlloc failed in large allocator, size=1608769284
QJ 2 01:21:02.933 MQL5 VirtualAlloc failed in large allocator, size=804384684
CP 2 01:21:02.933 MQL5 VirtualAlloc failed in large allocator, size=536256444
KN 2 01:21:02.933 MQL5 VirtualAlloc failed in large allocator, size=402192384
JD 2 01:21:02.933 MQL5 VirtualAlloc failed in large allocator, size=321753924
As a result, the terminal is frozen.
What is it? And how to fight it?
I suspect that the log from the "Expert" tab is too big and is clogging up the memory.
This is the first time I've seen optimization results(Fast genetic . . .) in a clod that don't match the results of a single test.
Build 2715.
Recompiling and reoptimizing doesn't help.
This is the first time I've seen optimization results(Fast genetic . . .) in a clod that don't match the results of a single test.
Build 2715.
Recompilation and re-optimization doesn't help.
Messages like that don't help solve the problem even if it exists.
This is the first time I've seen optimization results(Fast genetic . . .) in a clod that don't match the results of a single test.
Build 2715.
Recompiling and re-optimization doesn't help.
First, look for a problem in writing/reading files or database.
Posts like this can't help solve the problem, even if there is one.
I don't have as much time to put together a test case to catch the error. As you do.
But I would also add that when optimization is run again, it starts from the beginning, but the previous optimization results are not cleared.
This must have been invented to continue optimization after it was interrupted. But then you should have been allowed to remove previous results instead of recompiling.
I don't have as much time to put together a test case to catch the error. As you do.
Unfortunately, everyone has this problem.
But I would also add that when optimization is run again, it starts from the beginning, but the previous optimization results are not cleared.
This is correct behaviour.
Perhaps they invented this way to continue optimization after its interruption. But in this case they should have let you remove the previous results instead of recompiling.
You can delete the corresponding opt-file yourself.
SZZ There seems to be an option in MQL-project properties which prohibits to use optimization caches.
First, look for a write/read file or database problem.
Perhaps it depends on the tick data.
For EURUSD optimization works fine. That example was for BTCUSD.
If during optimization in the clowd and testing, tick data are taken from different sources or will not match, then the optimization and single test results will be different.
But we will not be able to regulate this process.