Errors, bugs, questions - page 269
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You guys are so slow :) Falls aren't fals, but everything works. You're looking in the wrong place. )))) There is a correct function.
I'm trying to figure out why ArrayIsSeries(High) is always false
The help for this function says(https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/array/arrayisseries)
Return value
Returns true if the array being checked is a timeseries array, otherwise returns false. Arrays passed as a parameter to OnCalculate() should be checked for the order in which the elements of the array are accessed with ArrayGetAsSeries().
The array you declared is not a timeseries and cannot become one under any circumstances. Timeseries are arrays that are predefined by the runtime system, for example in the OnCalculate() function:
The help for this function says(https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/array/arrayisseries)
The array you declared is not a timeseries and cannot become one under any circumstances. Timeseries are runtime predefined arrays, for example in the OnCalculate() function:
ArrayGetAsSeries does not work as intended.
Timeseries are runtime predefined arrays, e.g. in OnCalculate():
What about this is written in the help:
Примечание
Для проверки массива на принадлежность к таймсерии следует применять функцию ArrayIsSeries(). Массивы ценовых данных, переданных в качестве входных параметров в функцию OnCalculate(), не обязательно имеют направление индексации как у таймсерий. Нужное направление индексации можно установить функцией ArraySetAsSeries().
What about this is written in the help:
Run such an indicator and you will see for yourself:
The ArrayGetAsSeries function only changes the indexing direction, but does not turn an array into a timeseries. What are you trying to get with this function?
This function checks the direction, not the change.
1) Without initialisation
2) With initialization
3) The code above, only with the ArrayGetAsSeries function obtaining the array indexing directionIn the service-desk I got the function name wrong just
Run such an indicator and you will see for yourself:
It's understandable. And my question was not about errors, everything works as written in the help:
Примечание
Для проверки массива на принадлежность к таймсерии следует применять функцию ArrayIsSeries(). Массивы ценовых данных, переданных в качестве входных параметров в функцию OnCalculate(), не обязательно имеют направление индексации как у таймсерий. Нужное направление индексации можно установить функцией ArraySetAsSeries().
The question arose because of the discrepancy between the colour and bold highlighted in the help and what you said:
Rosh:
Timeseries are runtime predefined arrays, for example in OnCalculate():
That's why I do this in OnCalculate():
The help for this function says(https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/array/arrayisseries)
The array you declared is not a timeseries and cannot become one under any circumstances. Timeseries are predefined arrays, for example in the OnCalculate() function:
The check does not work in the indicator either.
Also,prev_calculated doesn't work any more, it's always 0:
Yes, I think with these functions, they have already sorted themselves out.
But as a wish, so that I don't forget - in the editor, when prompted after typing three or how many characters, when you click up standing on the first line of the list is not removed from the list. Just used to so already as in the studio, I think that many will be "annoyed" if not done in the same way as in the studio. IMHO.