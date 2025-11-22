Errors, bugs, questions - page 268
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How do I change the order of the indicators? Without removing them from the chart.
I would like to be able to work in MT5 with "archive of quotes" as in mt4, no way at all. Please do it.
There is no such archive anymore and there won't be one.
It has to do with algorithm of quotes history synchronization.
Thank you, that has helped.
I do not understand the rounding of points of profit and price by GBPUSD symbol. It should not be like this.
Based on the logic of the terminal, this is normal when calculating a netting position.
If rounding is necessary, it will have to be done in the code itself.
From the response of developers in Service Desk:
You will see the price calculated by the formula for superposition
I would like to be able to work in MT5 with "archive of quotes" as in mt4, no way at all. Do it please.
Once again! It is not possible in any way! It is all on the level of the concept from the beginning:
Admin
1420
But MetaTrader 4 has a weaker level of control of history changes. We prohibited to use your own history in MT5 for the sake of total history control (it will be constantly rewritten from the server).
How do I change the order of the indicators? Without removing them from the chart.
I'm trying to figure out whyArrayIsSeries(High) is always false
I'm trying to figure out why ArrayIsSeries(High) is always false.
write to service-desk
wrote it myself
he wrote it himself
I am using your server. still not updated is 375 build (see picture previous page). And already the second update is out. Please make a menu item forced check for new version and update
Do the terminal logs show any records of updates being downloaded?
This usually looks something like this
:) Me too.