Errors, bugs, questions - page 268

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How do I change the order of the indicators? Without removing them from the chart.

[Deleted]  
alexluek:

I would like to be able to work in MT5 with "archive of quotes" as in mt4, no way at all. Please do it.


There is no such archive anymore and there won't be one.

It has to do with algorithm of quotes history synchronization.

[Deleted]  
Jager:

Thank you, that has helped.

I do not understand the rounding of points of profit and price by GBPUSD symbol. It should not be like this.


Based on the logic of the terminal, this is normal when calculating a netting position.

If rounding is necessary, it will have to be done in the code itself.

From the response of developers in Service Desk:

You will see the price calculated by the formula for superposition

Position Price = (Deal1*Volume1+...DealN*VolumeN)/(Volume1+...+VolumeN)
 
alexluek:

I would like to be able to work in MT5 with "archive of quotes" as in mt4, no way at all. Do it please.

Once again! It is not possible in any way! It is all on the level of the concept from the beginning:


Admin
1420
Renat 2011.01.12 15:23 2011.01.12 15:23:47

But MetaTrader 4 has a weaker level of control of history changes. We prohibited to use your own history in MT5 for the sake of total history control (it will be constantly rewritten from the server).

 
gumgum:

How do I change the order of the indicators? Without removing them from the chart.

This is a question I've asked myself many times....
 

I'm trying to figure out whyArrayIsSeries(High) is always false


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        proba.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

//--- Пример использования (скрипт выводит три последних High текущего графика):

double High[];
#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   Print("ArrayIsSeries(High) ",ArrayIsSeries(High));

   CiHigh z;

   int count=3;
   if(z.Create(_Symbol,_Period)==true)
     {
      if(z.GetData(0,count,High)==count)
        {
         for(int i=0; i<count; i++) Print(i,"=",High[i]);
         Print("ArraySetAsSeries(High,true) ",ArraySetAsSeries(High,true));
         Print("ArrayIsSeries(High) true = ",ArrayIsSeries(High));
         for(int i=0; i<count; i++) Print(i,"=",High[i]);
         Print("ArraySetAsSeries(High,false) ",ArraySetAsSeries(High,false));
         Print("ArrayIsSeries(High) false = ",ArrayIsSeries(High));
         for(int i=0; i<count; i++) Print(i,"=",High[i]);
        }
      else
         Print("Не удалось получить ",count," данных таймсерии.");
     }
   else Print("Ошибка создания таймсерии.");
   Print("ArrayIsSeries(High) ",ArrayIsSeries(High));
   Print("GetLastError() ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 
BoraBo:

I'm trying to figure out why ArrayIsSeries(High) is always false.

write to service-desk

wrote it myself

 
AlexSTAL:


he wrote it himself

:) And me.
 
Trolls:
I am using your server. still not updated is 375 build (see picture previous page). And already the second update is out. Please make a menu item forced check for new version and update

Do the terminal logs show any records of updates being downloaded?

This usually looks something like this

2011.01.19 09:26:45     LiveUpdate      new terminal 5.00 build 381 (IDE: 381, MQL: 381, Tester: 381) is available
...
2011.01.19 09:27:03     LiveUpdate      'mt5clw' downloaded (4832 kb)
2011.01.19 09:27:06     LiveUpdate      'mt5clwide' downloaded (1018 kb)
2011.01.19 09:27:10     LiveUpdate      'mt5clwmql' downloaded (1354 kb)
2011.01.19 09:27:23     LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst' downloaded (3814 kb)
2011.01.19 09:27:23     LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
...
 
BoraBo:
:) Me too.
You guys are so slow :) Falls aren't fals, but everything works. You're looking in the wrong place. )))) There is a correct function.
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