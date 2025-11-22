Errors, bugs, questions - page 266
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The problem with looping is not in the way the variable is changed (unless of course it is changed to zero), but in checking the value of that variable, which will never be less than zero.
I don't understand what you mean. To avoid the "problem", you can, for example, just add an additional condition to exit the loop
or make the loop not based on for, but based on while...
I don't understand what you are trying to say.
I don't understand what you are trying to say. To avoid the "problem", you can, for example, simply add an additional condition to exit the loop
or make the loop not based on for, but based on while...
The numbers are not rounded. Maybe I'm doing something wrong, please advise.
Here's the code:
This is the result:2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[19]=9.220000000000001
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[18]=6.29
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[17]=3.94
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[16]=7.54
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[15]=7.86
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[14]=13.71
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[13]=7.13
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[12]=8.3800000000001
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[11]=3.71
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[10]=5.52
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[9]=9.619999999999999
The numbers are not rounded. Maybe I'm doing something wrong, please advise.
Here's the code:
Here's the result:2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[19]=9.220000000000001
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[18]=6.29
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[17]=3.94
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[16]=7.54
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[15]=7.86
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[14]=13.71
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[13]=7.13
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[12]=8.3800000000001
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[11]=3.71
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[10]=5.52
2011.01.18 16:25:55 Core 1 2010.10.30 23:59:50 OkruglyaemDo2[9]=9.619999999999999
1) Read: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/double and https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1561
2) If you want rounding specifically when printing: DoubleToString
1) Read: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/double and https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1561
2) If you want rounding specifically when printing: DoubleToString
Thank you, it helped.
Here's another confusion with rounding profit and price points by GBPUSD symbol. Doesn't seem to be supposed to be like this.
what is the Automatic update available through the LiveUpdate system.
how to run it
terminal cannot update
Win 7 - 32 terminal is started by command "D:\MetaTrader 5\terminal.exe" /portable
S.I. Do I have to reinstall it every time?
I accidentally deleted the expert file from the navigator window. As it turned out, the .mq5 file of the same name was also deleted
Can you advise whether these files can be restored (found)?
I can't find a similar topic.
I accidentally deleted the expert file from the navigator window. As it turned out, the .mq5 file of the same name was also deleted
Can you advise whether these files can be restored (found)?
I can not find a similar theme.
they are in the windows trash (if it is not turned off)