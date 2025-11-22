Errors, bugs, questions - page 273
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"myexp.ex5::euro.bmp"
In the last build, some bug has appeared. The if(prev_calculated==0) function is now triggered on every tick...
Am I the only "unlucky" one?
I can't remember the last time I noticed a bug - everything works fine.
Restarted the terminal - all OK. What it was, I don't know.
Can you add the assumption of selecting several indicators inthe "list of indicators" to be removed from the chart?
And why can't indicators be deleted in the "data window"?
Specified the question about the possibility of displaying account dynamics on the indicator in my post #24 http://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/2963/page5
And why can't the "data window" indicators be deleted?
build 381. NOTHING CHANGED !!!
each time when restarting the terminal, EAs are initialized with different parameters (whatever you want).
Reproduced, sorting it out.
build 384. i tried a couple of EAs on 4 windows. ok, it worked. i was glad ())) i tried 20 windows - iSTILL WON'T WORK!!!
P.S., however, some stability appeared - the parameters are restored not to anything, but to the ones prescribed by default...
build 384. tried a couple of experts on 4 windows. ok, it worked. got excited )))) tried it on 20 windows - STILL WON'T WORK!!!
P.S. However, there is stability - the parameters are not restored to whatever you like, but to the default ones...
Can you tell me how to output the indicator line index value in the EA. I need value of 1st line and 2nd line.
I can't see it in the function description, but I think I need it in a different way.
intiCustom(stringsymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, stringname...);
In mt4 the indices were specified in int mode
Or you may direct me towards the truth, I may try to figure it out myself,
I've been browsing the forum for 3 days and there's nothing like this...