Errors, bugs, questions - page 270
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Run such an indicator and you will see for yourself:
So in
open[] is not a time series either?
I don't understand anything, please give me an example of a time-series.
build 375. the bug is really bad, as a result of which I have already lost quite some money...
The EA parameters are not restored to the settings after closing/opening the terminal.
To be more exact, some part of them can be restored (e.g. 3 out of 6), while the rest are reset to default settings.
each time the terminal is restarted, the EAs are initialized with different parameters (whatever they want).
This function checks the direction, not the change.
1) Without initialisation
2) With initialization
3) Above code, only with the ArrayGetAsSeries array indexing direction functionI made a mistake in the service-desk with the function name simply
So in
open[] is not a time series either?
I don't understand, please give me an example of a timeseries.
That's why I do this in OnCalculate():
Can you help me makeArrayGetAsSeries(low) give out true
Can you help makeArrayGetAsSeries(low) output true?
So in
open[] is not a time series either?
I don't understand anything, please give me an example of time series.
open[] and all other arrays in OnCalculate are timeseries. In the very beginning, when MQL5 language was being written, ArrayGetAsSeries() returned true for them and their indexing was performed for them exactly as for timeseries, i.e. backwards.
But then it turned out to be very inconvenient and unnatural to write indicator buffer calculations in MQL4 style and there was only one way out - to reverse the indexing of timeseries for convenient use. We started to write custom indicators in this spirit:
But every time we had to write such a mess of conversions turned out not to be a good idea either. Therefore it was decided to pass these timeseries with indexing, as for usual arrays. That's how we got such a paradox, when timeseries is not indexed like timeseries. That's why the help says that the indexing order should be checked and, if necessary, set as required.
Help me makeArrayGetAsSeries(low) output true
It already returns true, but because of a compiler error its value is output incorrectly as a parameter. Check it this way:
Result:
It does give true, just because of a compiler error its value as a parameter is output incorrectly. Check it this way:
Result:
Thanks, figured it out.
ArrayIsSeries() andArrayGetAsSeries() in the conditional if() operator work as described, but Print() always outputs false.
Developers.
1. Please check the loading of the history into the tester (this is the first time I'm testing).
I am testing EURUSD using a standard MACD Sample on H1 with interval "last month".
I reached 57% of downloaded data and freezes successfully, with only this line in the log
2011.01.19 17:16:23 Tester EURUSD: history preliminary downloading started
2. Is it possible to make the leverage of 1:200 and 1:500 in the new builds in the tester constantly?
I understand that not all brokerage companies have such leverage, especially on MT5, but in the Strategy Tester this should probably be left because it is more convenient to test strategies on a new platform.