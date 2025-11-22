Errors, bugs, questions - page 274
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Thanks, correct the description of changes for the latest build.
Can you tell me how to output the indicator line index value in the EA. I need value of 1st line and 2nd line.
I can't see it in the function description, but I think I need it in a different way.
intiCustom(stringsymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, stringname...);
In mt4 the indexes were specified in int mode
Or you may direct me towards the truth, I may try to figure it out myself,
I've been browsing the forum for 3 days and there's nothing like this...
Go to iCustom documentation and see example there. Only through CopyBuffer
Thank you, kind man.
I thought it was easy. Specify indicator index number (2) inCopyBuffer and that's it.
And how to approach the administration of the site.
I want to make a suggestion!
To make a section on the forum - paid answers,
and a special person answered immediately (and do not have to wait half a day - no offense)
to a question, and money from the personal account was withdrawn depending on
complexity of a question, well if on documentation - 0,1 $
and if complex functions - $0.2-0.3
And how to approach the administration of the site.
I want to make a suggestion!
To make a section on the forum - paid answers,
And a special person answered immediately (and do not have to wait half a day - no offense)
to a question, and money from the personal account was withdrawn depending on
complexity of a question, well if on documentation - 0,1 $
and if complex functions - $0.2-0.3
By the way, if you upload your own resource, then "::euro.bmp" is sufficient
And if the file is MQl5\Images\MyImages\euro.bmp ?
is it necessary to specify "::MyImages\euro.bmp"?
You can. Indicator properties - "Visualisation" tab - "Show in data window" checkbox
Where?
Also:) Why can't you highlight multiple indicators inthe "list of indicators" for deletion?
Where?
And if the file is MQl5\Images\MyImages\euro.bmp ?
then do I have to specify "::MyImages\euro.bmp"?
#resource "<path to file from folder MQl5\Images>".
to use pictures from EX5 objects' resources, the "::<images name>.bmp" file path should be set to
example