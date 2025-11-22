Errors, bugs, questions - page 274

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Kos:
Thanks, correct the description of changes for the latest build.
By the way, if uploading your resource, "::euro.bmp" is sufficient
 
alexluek:

Can you tell me how to output the indicator line index value in the EA. I need value of 1st line and 2nd line.

I can't see it in the function description, but I think I need it in a different way.

intiCustom(stringsymbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, stringname...);

In mt4 the indexes were specified in int mode

double iCustom( string symbol, int timeframe, string name, ..., int mode, int shift)


Or you may direct me towards the truth, I may try to figure it out myself,

I've been browsing the forum for 3 days and there's nothing like this...

Go to iCustom documentation and look at example there. Only through CopyBuffer
 
AlexSTAL:
Go to iCustom documentation and see example there. Only through CopyBuffer

Thank you, kind man.

I thought it was easy. Specify indicator index number (2) in

CopyBuffer and that's it.
   if(BarsCalculated(v161_handle)<rates_total) return(0);
   int to_copy;
   if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0) to_copy=rates_total;
   else
     {
      to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
      to_copy++;
     }
   if(CopyBuffer(v161_handle,2,0,to_copy,Spr1Buffer)<=0) return(0);
   return(rates_total);
  
 

And how to approach the administration of the site.

I want to make a suggestion!

To make a section on the forum - paid answers,

and a special person answered immediately (and do not have to wait half a day - no offense)

to a question, and money from the personal account was withdrawn depending on

complexity of a question, well if on documentation - 0,1 $

and if complex functions - $0.2-0.3

 
alexluek:

And how to approach the administration of the site.

I want to make a suggestion!

To make a section on the forum - paid answers,

And a special person answered immediately (and do not have to wait half a day - no offense)

to a question, and money from the personal account was withdrawn depending on

complexity of a question, well if on documentation - 0,1 $

and if complex functions - $0.2-0.3

This section already exists: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job
MQL5 работа
MQL5 работа
  • www.mql5.com
Заказы на разработку программ для трейдинга
 
mql5:
By the way, if you upload your own resource, then "::euro.bmp" is sufficient

And if the file is MQl5\Images\MyImages\euro.bmp ?

is it necessary to specify "::MyImages\euro.bmp"?

 
stringo:
You can. Indicator properties - "Visualisation" tab - "Show in data window" checkbox

Where?

Also:) Why can't you highlight multiple indicators inthe "list of indicators" for deletion?

 
gumgum:

Where?

 
AlexSTAL:

)) This is about being able to delete indicators directly fromthe 'data window'.
 
Kos:

And if the file is MQl5\Images\MyImages\euro.bmp ?

then do I have to specify "::MyImages\euro.bmp"?

The image is added to the EX5 resource with the command
#resource "<path to file from folder MQl5\Images>".

to use pictures from EX5 objects' resources, the "::<images name>.bmp" file path should be set to

example

#resource "MyImages\\euro.bmp"

ObjectSetString(...,"::MyImages\\euro.bmp");
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