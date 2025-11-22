Errors, bugs, questions - page 267
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what is the Automatic update available through the LiveUpdate system.
how to run it
terminal cannot update
Win 7 - 32 terminal is started by command "D:\MetaTrader 5\terminal.exe" /portable
S.I. Do I have to reinstall it every time?
in the windows shopping basket they are (if it is not disabled)
All depends on the broker. If you have an account with MetaQuotes, the terminal will update itself after some time. If the account is not with MetaQuotes, it depends on how quickly the broker's staff reacts.
That's not even the issue. The update seems to have been posted, but downloading it installs build 375, although the file says it's build 373, and it's supposed to be 381.
In general, the pun is a real mess.
That's not even the issue. The update seems to have been posted, but downloading it installs build 375, although the file says it's build 373, and it's supposed to be 381.
All in all, what a pun.
No funny things.
This file https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe is a web-installer. This is its version 373, it could be 313.
The fact that it's installing 375 is probably because not all servers have been updated yet...
What is Automatic update available through LiveUpdate system.
There is no need to reinstall - just wait until the terminal prompts you to update itself.
First updates are done on MetaQuotes-Demo server, and after one or two days on brokers' servers.
In addition, proxy servers regulate the speed of updates, so they do not affect the performance of the entire network. That's why not all terminals are offered updates at once when news about the new version is released.
That's not even the issue. The update seems to have been posted, but downloading it installs build 375, although the file says it's build 373, and it's supposed to be 381.
In general, it's quite a pun.
The thing is, we use unmodified web installer (300kb), which really downloads working components via our CDN, which itself is synchronized several times a day.
We announce new builds, so that users are aware of the release in advance, even if they are not yet up to date with updates.
The point is that we use an unmodified web installer (300kb in size) which actually downloads the working components over our CDN network, which itself synchronises itself several times a day.
We announce a new build so that users are aware of its release in advance, even if they have not yet been updated.
Thanks, it all makes sense now. (Gotta just be in the steamroller) ;)
But it would be nice to have a button, "Check update". (Well, as usual in all programs).
There would be no questions at all and it would be much more convenient. (Help, About..., next to "Close" button,"LiveUpdate")
There is no need to reinstall - just wait until the terminal prompts you to update itself.
Updates are performed first on the MetaQuotes-Demo server and after a day or two on the brokers' servers.
On the new build, the compiler started giving the warning "expression is always false.
the compiler generates the "expression is always false" warning. We are talking about the expression j<HonduraRW
What is the peculiarity of comparing variables of different types here?
I would like to be able to work in MT5 with "archive of quotes" as in mt4, no way at all. Do it please.