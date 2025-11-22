Errors, bugs, questions - page 1734

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Karputov Vladimir:

You didn't even realise what I was talking about.

What did you do before running debugging on history?

I open any Expert Advisor and press CTRL+F5, demo the developers server (same on robot).

Have you configured MetaEditor (tab "Tools" - "Options" - "Debugging")? Bring a screenshot from MetaEditora (tab "Tools" - "Settings" - "Debugging"),

What is written in the Strategy Tester in the "Log" tab?

2016.10.15 10:06:09     Tester  Leverage 1:100 set error
What is written in the Visualizer in the "Log" tab?

The Debugging Viewer does not start.

Changes to the shoulder in the settings result in

2016.10.15 10:18:44     Tester  Leverage 1:1 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:37     Tester  Leverage 1:500 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:30     Tester  Leverage 1:50 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:13     Tester  Leverage 1:100 set error
 
fxsaber:

I open any EA and press CTRL+F5, demo developer server (same on robot).

2016.10.15 10:06:09     Tester  Leverage 1:100 set error

The debugger visualiser does not start.

Changing the leverage in the settings leads to

2016.10.15 10:18:44     Tester  Leverage 1:1 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:37     Tester  Leverage 1:500 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:30     Tester  Leverage 1:50 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:13     Tester  Leverage 1:100 set error


Close the termination/terminals and strategy tester/testers. Check the Task Manager to see if the MetaEditor process is hanging.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Close the termination/terminals and strategy tester/testers. Check the Task Manager to see if the MetaEditor process is hanging.
There is no problem in the dispatcher.
 
I select my EA in the tester. I compile it in the editor. After that, my EA disappears from the tester.
 
fxsaber:
In the dispatcher, all without problems.
fxsaber:
I select my EA in the tester. I compile it in the editor. After that, my EA disappears from the tester.
Terminal and MetaEditor were updated to the same version - build 1455?

 
Karputov Vladimir:
Both the terminal and MetaEditor have definitely been updated to the same version - build 1455?
Yes.
 
fxsaber:
Yes.

Then I'll pass. On my x64 system

2016.10.15 11:09:10.247 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1455 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal        Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120 M  @ 2.50 GHz, RAM: 3620 / 8077 Mb, HDD: 38837 / 233310 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal        C:\Users\KVN\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

everything works.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Then I'll pass. On my x64 system

2016.10.15 11:09:10.247 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1455 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal        Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120 M  @ 2.50 GHz, RAM: 3620 / 8077 Mb, HDD: 38837 / 233310 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal        C:\Users\KVN\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

everything works.

I don't understand it myself. I do have it working in portable mode, though.
 
fxsaber:
I don't understand it myself. I have, however, everything works in portable mode.

Just a minute...

Added:

Clean out the registry - if you've been tinkering with the advice about this mode. Install the terminal in a new folder (exactly install, not copy) and update to 1455.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Just a minute...

Added:

Clean out the registry - if you've been tinkering with the advice about this mode. Install the terminal in a new folder (exactly install, not copy) and update to 1455.

Yes I did not rule any registry! I ran it with /portable switch. You can reinstall terminal, same as Windows. But it is not the solution.
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