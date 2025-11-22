Errors, bugs, questions - page 1734
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You didn't even realise what I was talking about.
What did you do before running debugging on history?
I open any Expert Advisor and press CTRL+F5, demo the developers server (same on robot).
Have you configured MetaEditor (tab "Tools" - "Options" - "Debugging")? Bring a screenshot from MetaEditora (tab "Tools" - "Settings" - "Debugging"),
What is written in the Strategy Tester in the "Log" tab?
The Debugging Viewer does not start.
Changes to the shoulder in the settings result in
2016.10.15 10:18:37 Tester Leverage 1:500 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:30 Tester Leverage 1:50 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:13 Tester Leverage 1:100 set error
I open any EA and press CTRL+F5, demo developer server (same on robot).
The debugger visualiser does not start.
Changing the leverage in the settings leads to
2016.10.15 10:18:37 Tester Leverage 1:500 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:30 Tester Leverage 1:50 set error
2016.10.15 10:18:13 Tester Leverage 1:100 set error
Close the termination/terminals and strategy tester/testers. Check the Task Manager to see if the MetaEditor process is hanging.
In the dispatcher, all without problems.
I select my EA in the tester. I compile it in the editor. After that, my EA disappears from the tester.
Both the terminal and MetaEditor have definitely been updated to the same version - build 1455?
Yes.
Then I'll pass. On my x64 system
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120 M @ 2.50 GHz, RAM: 3620 / 8077 Mb, HDD: 38837 / 233310 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal C:\Users\KVN\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
everything works.
Then I'll pass. On my x64 system
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i3-3120 M @ 2.50 GHz, RAM: 3620 / 8077 Mb, HDD: 38837 / 233310 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.10.15 11:09:10.249 Terminal C:\Users\KVN\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
everything works.
I don't understand it myself. I have, however, everything works in portable mode.
Just a minute...
Added:
Clean out the registry - if you've been tinkering with the advice about this mode. Install the terminal in a new folder (exactly install, not copy) and update to 1455.
Just a minute...
Added:
Clean out the registry - if you've been tinkering with the advice about this mode. Install the terminal in a new folder (exactly install, not copy) and update to 1455.