Errors, bugs, questions - page 261

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chief2000:

Once asked on a forum (a long time ago, when MT5 was very crude) if it was possible to open two charts of different timeframes in one window. Someone replied that it was possible. I have installed MT5 now and I don't see such an option. Can anyone confirm this and if so how to do it?

Thank you!

If it is possible, then one of the charts will have to be drawn by a specialized indicator in a separate area.

I don't think there is any other option (I can't be sure for sure), although you need to clarify what you mean by "graph".

 
Interesting:

If it is possible, then one of the charts will have to be drawn by a specialized indicator in a separate area.

There seems to be no other options (I can't say for sure), although it is necessary to specify what is meant by the word "graph".

The possibility to draw using an indicator has been implemented in MT4 as well. The chart - within the tab EURUSD open two independent charts, let's say M30 and H4.
[Deleted]  
chief2000:
It was also possible to draw by indicator in MT4. Chart - inside the EURUSD tab to open two independent charts, say M30 and H4.
Inside the tab (like in Rumus 2 from Forex Club)? If I understand it correctly, no, but it's a nice feature...
 
chief2000:
It was possible to draw by indicator in MT4. Chart - within the tab EURUSD open two independent charts, let's say M30 and H4.

Insert-Ibjects-Graphic Objects-Graph


Only like this...

 
Swan:

Insert-Images-Graphic-Images-Graphic


It's just that...

Just what I need! Thank you so much!

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Swan:

Insert-Ibjects-Graphic-Ibjects-Graphic

just like this...

Also a variant, completely forgot about this object. Maybe it's because I'm used to drawing it with a script.
 
chief2000:

Just what I needed! Thank you very much!

There is also the default ChartInChart Expert Advisor that draws this


 
sergey1294:

There is also the default ChartInChart Expert Advisor that draws this

Thank you!

 
Vladix:

Are you referring to the numbers on the price scale of yen-containing symbols? If so, it's most likely a unification of formatting of fractional value of price to display it on the scale, something like %10.{SYMBOL_DIGITS}f

I think the developers just didn't think it's necessary to add one more check to make sure the value is an integer.

I asked my question incorrectly.) Rather, we are not talking about integers, but rather about round numbers on the price scale, i.e. Euro 1.3100, 1.3200, etc. They are missing and there is definitely a point here).
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Makser:
Rather, it's round numbers on the price scale, i.e. Euro 1.3100 , 1.3200 , etc. and not whole numbers. They are missing and there is surely a point here).

If I remember correctly, it has to do with a certain algorithm for drawing the grid.

In doing so, you need to get cells of a certain size (the question was discussed in more detail here or on a neighbouring forum).

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