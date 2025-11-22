Errors, bugs, questions - page 1310

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[Deleted]  
murad:
Trying to reproduce the problem, thank you.

The site now opens but the pictures are not visible

And when I try to open an attachment

The problem remains

[Deleted]  
By the way I have in chrome with a pc, when you open a new window with pictures, a new window freezes, wait 10 seconds nothing happens, I press the browser button "refresh" the picture appears, this thing hurts my brain for two months...
 

Funds, Margin, Free Margin - Wrong readings on backtest. (build 1121)

+

Debugging on historical data:

In MACD Sample.mq5 on a moex demo account the USDRUB_TOM symbol does not work (it starts working at first, then stops after a few steps), the simple backtest does not work either.

But Moving Average.mq5 on a demo account moex USDRUB_TOM works fine (and so does the simple backtest).

 

Today on an ASUS X55V laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce 610M card, the brightness adjustment is off. The system updates were installed on the 15th (i.e. two days have already passed), but MetataTrader 5, I don't remember the build, was updated today.

I managed to restore the brightness adjustment only after uninstalling MetaTrader 4/5 and the driver for NVIDIA GeForce 610M video card, and then installed the driver for the video card. Has anyone had any such problems today? It is a little afraid to reinstall MetaTrader 5.


P.S. The MetaTrader 5 terminal was updated to build 1121.

P.P.S. All this was on Windows 8.1 x64.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Today, on an ASUS X55V laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce 610M card, the brightness adjustment is off. The system updates were installed on the 15th (i.e. two days have already passed), but MetataTrader 5, I don't remember the build, was updated today.

I managed to restore the brightness adjustment only after uninstalling MetaTrader 4/5 and the driver for NVIDIA GeForce 610M video card, and then installed the driver for the video card. Has anyone had any such problems today? It is a bit scary to reinstall MetaTrader 5.


P.S. The MetaTrader 5 terminal was updated to build 1121.

P.P.S. All this was on Windows 8.1 x64.

So I installed MetaTrader 5 again and updated to build 1121. Rebooted for reliability. So far the flight is normal. Damn magic, it's not working.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Anyway, installed MetaTrader 5 again and updated to build 1121. Rebooted for safety reasons. So far the flight is normal. It's the magic of thedevil.
It was the nickname. The thought is real ;)
 
слетела регулировка яркости
On my laptop, when closing the lid or after sleeping,the brightness control often flies (7 64 bit Ultimate)
Helps by simply removing the default drivers from Device Manager to "monitors" followed by "update hardware configuration"
 
Sergey Dzyublik:
On my laptop, when closing the lid or after sleeping,the brightness control often flies (7 64 bit Ultimate)
Helps by simply removing the default drivers from device manager to "monitors" followed by "update hardware configuration"
Closing the lid did. But I have no effect on closing the lid, i.e. when I close the lid the laptop continues to work. Anyway, I'll keep an eye on it.
 

There is a function called OrderCloseBy which closes 2 opposite orders.

Is it possible to implement a function like "close overlapped orders" in the terminal?

Since OrderCloseBy closes 2 orders at a time, and using "close overlapped orders" closes all the orders at once in a moment!

And a quick question - why do some dealers disable this feature?

OrderCloseBy - Документация на MQL4
  • docs.mql4.com
OrderCloseBy - Документация на MQL4
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

There is a function called OrderCloseBy which closes 2 opposite orders.

Is it possible to implement a function like "close overlapped orders" in the terminal?

Since OrderCloseBy closes 2 orders at a time, but if you use the "close overlapped orders" function, they will all be closed at once!

And immediately a question - why do some dealers disable this function?

Only in pairs.

Here is the code (in the old style), it can be improved:

extern double Profit=0.006;
extern int Magik=0;

string Symbol_="";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//----
Symbol_=Symbol();   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
//----
   double minBuy=100000,maxSell=0;
   int minTick=0,maxTick=0;
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
   if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)&&OrderSymbol()==Symbol_&&OrderMagicNumber()==0)
   {
      int cmd=OrderType();
      if(cmd==OP_BUY)
      {
         if(minBuy>OrderOpenPrice())
         {
            minBuy=OrderOpenPrice();
            minTick=OrderTicket();
         }
      }
      if(cmd==OP_SELL)
      {
         if(maxSell<OrderOpenPrice())
         {
            maxSell=OrderOpenPrice();
            maxTick=OrderTicket();
         }
      }
   }
}   
Comment(maxSell," ",minBuy);
   if((maxSell-minBuy)/minBuy>=Profit&&maxTick>0&&minTick>0)
   {
      bool a=OrderCloseBy(minTick,maxTick);
   }
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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