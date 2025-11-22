Errors, bugs, questions - page 2632
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The green "Add new post" button on the right
What if there isn't one?
What if there isn't one?
Then your ranking is not good enough for blogs yet.
I don't know, is this supposed to be like this? is this a design change or is there a mistake somewhere?
Is the product card now on the right in the market?
In other services it is on the left.
This is not very convenient, after all the eye is always clinging to important information on the left,
and only simple information should be on the right.
I always look at the left corner of the screen.
Although, yes, some programs (Adobe for example have panel on the right , ) but all the other Skype, Google services (and they have an awesome GUI tutorial)) ... Even Metatrader - panel on the left.
I do not know if it's convenient now? Or it takes some getting used to?
No paddinga from the left edge. Uncomfortable to read information on the left. although there is, but it's so small. 20px......
Even the forum has padding .
IMHO........
judging by the name of the block<div class="product-left-panel"> - should be on the left all the same. Probably made a mistake.
here:
.product-view_right-sidebar .product-left-panel { float: right;
although there's a right sidebar...........
I don't know, is this supposed to be like this? is this a design change or is there a mistake somewhere?
Is the product card now on the right in the market?
In other services it is on the left.
This is not very convenient, after all the eye is always clinging to important information on the left,
and only simple information should be on the right.
I always look at the left corner of the screen.
...
Everyone looks at the left corner
Everyone's looking at the left corner.
that's my point.
If that was the intention with the market - it's inconvenient now...
That's what I mean.
If that was the intention with the marketplace - it's inconvenient now...
I'm still not comfortable with chat, even though it's been a few years, you have to turn your head to read your message and look for it somewhere on the right if it's short (a couple of words)
I'm still not comfortable with chat, although it's been a few years, to read my message you have to swivel your head and look somewhere to the right if it's short (a couple of words)
You don't understand, it's for head training. Especially when the screen size is very large.
It's all a small thing. But here I don't know how to tell if it's Saturday or not. After all, after the market closes, server time stops.
But here I don't know how to determine whether it's a Saturday or not. After all, after the market closes, the server time is stopped.
TimeLocal() also works on Saturday
TimeLocal() also works on Saturday
If it works on the tester too, that's good. I'll check it out.
But I doubt it. The handbook says:"When working in strategy tester, local time TimeLocal() is always equal to simulated server timeTimeCurrent()".