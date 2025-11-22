Errors, bugs, questions - page 1298
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syntax errorbut this way: OK, so the compiler understands that A::S() is implied and it doesn't have to be explicitly stated
Dear Experts, how to implement the function"Apply to: ..." in the custom MA indicator (attached) ? " ?
to be like in the standard Moving Average indicator -"Apply to: First Indikator's Data".
I asked this question on forums, no one knows or says that this possibility isn't available in MQL.
And a question to developers - why the codes of built-in standard indicators are closed and they can't be modified?
you cannot assign a pointer to a pointer if the pointer is declared as (const A *) and is a member of a class
but if it is just a class member, then fine
I will complete the previous post with a rather rare case of an explicit constructor call
After #define sometimes comments are possible
After #define sometimes comments are possible
Icons have significantly lost their clarity
Was build 1060
Became build 1100
Do I need to increase the size at the expense of clarity?
Icons have significantly lost their clarity
Was build 1060
Became build 1100