Errors, bugs, questions - page 2597

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Open the structure description:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltradetransaction

Read the description of the structure:

position

This is the field for ticket position, not POSITION_ID.

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура торговой транзакции
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура торговой транзакции
  • www.mql5.com
Например, при отсылке рыночного ордера на покупку он обрабатывается, для счета создается соответствующий ордер на покупку, происходит исполнение ордера, его удаление из списка открытых, добавление в историю ордеров, далее добавляется соответствующая сделка в историю и создается новая позиция. Все эти действия являются торговыми транзакциями...
 
Francuz:

Open the structure description:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltradetransaction

Read the description of the structure:

This is the field for ticket position, not POSITION_ID.

There is only one ticket position. And it is position id.

But the ticket of the transaction that changed the position is different, and the transaction tickets change for the same position with the same identifier.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

The position has one ticket. And it is the position id.

But the ticket of the transaction which changed the position is different, and the transaction tickets change for the same position with the same id.

You are wrong.

The position ticket and position id are not the same thing. You can read more here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_integer.

A deal ticket is something completely different and has no direct relation to the position ticket.

And I wrote that the field in the transaction structure is filled in incorrectly. Not the position id, not the transaction ticket, but the position ticket.

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства позиций
  • www.mql5.com
Тикет позиции. Уникальное число, которое присваивается каждой вновь открытой позиции. Как правило, соответствует тикету ордера, в результате которого она была открыта, за исключением случаев изменения тикета в результате служебных операций на сервере. Например, начисления свопов переоткрытием позиции. Для нахождения ордера, которым была открыта...
 
Francuz:

You are wrong.

A position ticket and an indictor are not the same thing. You can read more here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_integer

A transaction ticket is completely different and has nothing to do with a position ticket.

And I wrote that the field in the transaction structure is filled in incorrectly. Not the position id, not the transaction ticket, but the position ticket.

I'm telling you - there's a position id
 
Artyom Trishkin:
I'm telling you - there is a position id

And the official description ofMqlTradeTransaction structure says position ticket, not position id. And who should I believe you or the developer's description?

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура торговой транзакции
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Структуры данных / Структура торговой транзакции
  • www.mql5.com
Например, при отсылке рыночного ордера на покупку он обрабатывается, для счета создается соответствующий ордер на покупку, происходит исполнение ордера, его удаление из списка открытых, добавление в историю ордеров, далее добавляется соответствующая сделка в историю и создается новая позиция. Все эти действия являются торговыми транзакциями...
 

Why isn't there an option to set the value of the signal as:

1 fx depending on net asset value

+

2. a percentage of profit.

?

 
Dear traders, Could you suggest a broker with Sber, Sber futures, and an mt4 or mt5 platform, with more or less good regulation? Can be in private, so as not to be an advertisement. Otkrytie, teletrader not to suggest. Thank you in advance.
 
Francuz:

Why do you need a position ticket (or id) at all?

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Why do you need a position ticket (or id) at all?

On a regular basis the following tasks have to be done:

1. to track Orders and Transactions operationally (from transactions).

2. To restore all the connections from the history when launching the system.

To make it work on a real account and on the test (the transactions are fundamentally different).

And due to the fact that all this has a completely different approach to organization I decided to implement my own methodology of working with Orders, Positions and Deals. The result is a more convenient tool with the same interface for all 3 tasks.

 
Francuz:

The following tasks have to be carried out on a regular basis:

1. to track Orders and Transactions operationally (from transactions).

2. To restore all connections from the history when the system is started.

To make it work on a real account and on the test (the transactions are fundamentally different).

And due to the fact that all this has a completely different approach to organization I decided to implement my own methodology of working with Orders, Positions and Deals. The result is a more convenient tool with the same interface to all 3 tasks.

Why an i-di position for all this? I cannot understand how to use it at all.

It is enough to analyse trades.

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