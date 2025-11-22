Errors, bugs, questions - page 2597
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Open the structure description:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltradetransaction
Read the description of the structure:
This is the field for ticket position, not POSITION_ID.
Open the structure description:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltradetransaction
Read the description of the structure:
This is the field for ticket position, not POSITION_ID.
There is only one ticket position. And it is position id.
But the ticket of the transaction that changed the position is different, and the transaction tickets change for the same position with the same identifier.
The position has one ticket. And it is the position id.
But the ticket of the transaction which changed the position is different, and the transaction tickets change for the same position with the same id.
You are wrong.
The position ticket and position id are not the same thing. You can read more here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_integer.
A deal ticket is something completely different and has no direct relation to the position ticket.
And I wrote that the field in the transaction structure is filled in incorrectly. Not the position id, not the transaction ticket, but the position ticket.
You are wrong.
A position ticket and an indictor are not the same thing. You can read more here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_integer
A transaction ticket is completely different and has nothing to do with a position ticket.
And I wrote that the field in the transaction structure is filled in incorrectly. Not the position id, not the transaction ticket, but the position ticket.
I'm telling you - there is a position id
And the official description ofMqlTradeTransaction structure says position ticket, not position id. And who should I believe you or the developer's description?
Why isn't there an option to set the value of the signal as:
1 fx depending on net asset value
+
2. a percentage of profit.
?
Why do you need a position ticket (or id) at all?
Why do you need a position ticket (or id) at all?
On a regular basis the following tasks have to be done:
1. to track Orders and Transactions operationally (from transactions).
2. To restore all the connections from the history when launching the system.
To make it work on a real account and on the test (the transactions are fundamentally different).
And due to the fact that all this has a completely different approach to organization I decided to implement my own methodology of working with Orders, Positions and Deals. The result is a more convenient tool with the same interface for all 3 tasks.
The following tasks have to be carried out on a regular basis:
1. to track Orders and Transactions operationally (from transactions).
2. To restore all connections from the history when the system is started.
To make it work on a real account and on the test (the transactions are fundamentally different).
And due to the fact that all this has a completely different approach to organization I decided to implement my own methodology of working with Orders, Positions and Deals. The result is a more convenient tool with the same interface to all 3 tasks.
Why an i-di position for all this? I cannot understand how to use it at all.
It is enough to analyse trades.