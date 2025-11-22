Errors, bugs, questions - page 2548
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all. Missing in mt4 is the line under the chart where the currency pairs were. Who knows how to get it back?
File -> Profiles -> Default
This is the default profile after you installed the terminal. There are other profiles there, you can choose any of them. Or create and save your own profile with your own set of charts.
File -> Profiles -> Default
This is the profile that is used by default after installation of the terminal. There are other profiles there, you can choose any of them. Or create and save your own profile with your own set of charts.
Thank you, but that's not what I was asking about.)
Show me a picture.
Hi all. Missing in mt4 is the line under the chart where the currency pairs were. Who knows how to get it back?
I will update my question about the Expert Advisor generated in MQL5 Wizard.
Today I checked yesterday's date in the tester - EUR/USD, M5 timeframe, on real ticks with my ping to the server, at 17:40 MSK the deal opened normally.
Why is it that in real trading it did not work and there is even nothing written in the Experts tab (when autotrading was not activated, in Expert Advisor mode, see the screenshot).
What could be the reason?
I will update my question about the Expert Advisor generated in MQL5 Wizard.
Today I checked yesterday's date in the tester - EUR/USD, M5 timeframe, on real ticks with my ping to the server, at 17:40 my trade was opened normally.
Why is it that in real trade it did not work and there is even nothing written in the Experts tab (when Autotrading was not activated, in Expert Advisor mode, see the screenshot).
What can be the reason?
Telepath Club
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.08.29 17:34
MQL5 Wizard is our initial constructor. If you have outgrown this constructor - you need to go further, write yourself.
I will update my question about the Expert Advisor generated in MQL5 Wizard.
Today I checked yesterday's date in the tester - EUR/USD, M5 timeframe, on real ticks with my ping to the server, at 17:40 MSK the deal opened normally.
Why is it that in real it did not work and there is even nothing written in the Experts tab (when autotrading was not activated, in Expert Advisor mode, see the screenshot).
What could be the reason?
I suggest starting with the Trading Signals module: displaying the logs if there is a signal. There will not be many logs, because by default, Expert Advisor generated by MQL5 Wizard checks the signal only on a new bar.
I will update my question about the Expert Advisor generated in MQL5 Wizard.
Today I checked yesterday's date in the tester - EUR/USD, M5 timeframe, on real ticks with my ping to the server, at 17:40 MSK the deal opened normally.
Why is it that in real it did not work and there is even nothing written in the Experts tab (when autotrading was not activated, in Expert Advisor mode, see the screenshot).
What could be the reason?
What's wrong with editing the last post instead of creating new ones?
Understandable - questions get deleted because you just can't give a proper answer.And the question is simple - the Expert Advisor generated in MQL5 Wizard based on the standard MA indicatortrading signal module has missed the signal, what is the reason?
What's wrong with editing the last post instead of creating new ones?
It is clear - questions are deleted, because you simply can't give a proper answer.
Do you even read what you are being advised?
1.
Forum for trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.08.30 10:40
I suggest to start with the trading signals module: display them in logs if there is a signal. There will not be many logs, because by default, Expert Advisor generated by MQL5 Wizard checks the signal on a new bar only.
2.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.08.29 17:34
MQL5 Wizard is the initial constructor. If you have outgrown this constructor, you need to go further and write yourself.
It's just a constructor - it creates minimal functionality. Nobody subscribed anywhere to create for you a super-mega EA that takes into account all the nuances of the market. You want something better - write it yourself, if you do not know how to write - order it fromFreelance service.
3.
Stop constantly dopolniteleny text in old posts. This is not nice.