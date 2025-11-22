Errors, bugs, questions - page 2545

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Andrii Djola:

Hi all, here's a question:

Is it possible to connect the set of symbols that are saved in the file from the EA/indicator?

I would do the following: I would save the symbol set to the Shared folder / Files, and in the EA already read the symbol file and add it to Market Overview.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

What I would do is this: I would save the symbol set to the Shared folder / Files, and in the EA already read the symbol file and add it to Market Watch.

Thanks, I hadn't thought of that!
 

Good afternoon, another question about memory usage by agents (they clog the memory and do nothing), the situation is only observed for tasks from the cloud.

Is it a bug, how much memory is needed for one agent?


 
Alexey Viktorov:

Isn't that the USDRUB exchange rate

It seems to be the exchange rate of the deposit currency to other currencies, thanks for the tip, I did not pay much attention to this tab.
But then a question arises from what source this rate comes? And is it timely?
I have a suspicion that this rate is calculated in the terminal from the incoming quotes of brokerage companies.
If this is true, we all know what quotations are in brokerage companies, and there is no sense to trust these calculations.
To be honest, I do not understand this column and how it works - it shows the current rate or the average rate of a traded asset.

But the question was about another issue, how to get the values of this column from the code.
I haven't come across any identifiers that would allow us to work with this tab from the code.

 
SEM:

Good afternoon, another question about memory usage by agents (they clog the memory and do nothing), the situation is only observed for tasks from the cloud.

Is it a bug, how much memory is needed for one agent?


Just now I'm reading about memory leakage, due to lost objects.
In your case memory leak is obvious, double-check your code for correct initializations andmemory allocation/retrieval.
If from your point of view everything is normal in your code, then it could be a bug.

 

About mql functions SocketXXX () this message is mainly intended for Metaquotes developers: @Renat Fatkhullin, @Slava, @Ilyas

I use the code below to control the reception of messages over a secure connection. 

int socket;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| void OnTimer()                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   string message;
   if(receive(message))
     {
      //--- ...     
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Call every X ms                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool receive(string &message)
  {
//--- ...
   char response[];
   message="";

   ResetLastError();
   uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
   if(len>1)
     {
      int read=SocketTlsReadAvailable(socket,response,len);

      //--- analyze the response 
      if(read>0)
        {
         //--- ...

         message=CharArrayToString(response,0,read);
         return(true);
        }
      else if(read==-1)
        {
         if(SocketIsConnected(socket))
           {
            printf("ERROR: %i, socket(%i) read: len=%i",_LastError,socket,len);
           }
         else
           {
            printf("ERROR: %i, socket(%i) not connected. len=%i",_LastError,socket,len);
            //--- ...            
           }
        }
     }
   else
     {
      if(_LastError!=0)
         printf("ERROR: %i (SocketIsReadable).",_LastError);
     }
//--- ...
   return(false);
  }

Most of the time it works correctly. However, occasionally I would get an error message although the socket is connected, and after some time (1 to 5/6 errors) it continues to work.

... data / messages received correctly

2019.08.29 00: 45: 43.019 XXXX (EURUSD, H1) ERROR: 5273, socket (1), read: len = 437
2019.08.29 00: 45: 43.237 XXXX (EURUSD, H1) ERROR: 5273, socket (1), read: len = 1242

... data / messages received correctly

Error 5273 is very common and does not help much. Is it possible to get more information about such errors?

 
Good afternoon! I really need some advice! I'm sure someone has encountered this problem before. Apologies if the topic is repeated!
Googled the issue, found nothing useful, on the forums, the threads are not active, unanswered for several years!

So, I downloaded the Expert Advisor yesterday and installed it in the Terminal. I have installed all the files in all the folders in my Terminal. The Expert Advisor consists of backtests made for each pair separately (7 pairs) and a file with the extension .dll.

The problem is as follows:
When I run the Expert Advisor, in the "Experts" section I write the following:
FX_Lightning_2.0_EURUSD_H1_V2 EURUSD,H1: function 'MqlLock_5148A195_12_1111i11I1' call from dll 'FXFlash.dll' critical error c0000005 at 6AF6DA83.

Or: FX_Lightning_2.0_EURUSD_H1_V2 EURUSD,H1: cannot load library 'fxftrap.dll' (error 126)

But on the terminal screen it says:
FX Flash V1.5 is Active and Working
If you experience any problems
Please check Journal and Experts Tab

Any tips on where to dig? What am I doing wrong?
 
Roman:

Just now I'm reading about memory leakage, due to lost objects.
In your case memory leak is obvious, double-check your code for correct initializations and memory allocation/retrieval.
If from your point of view everything is normal in your code, then it could be a bug.

The problem is only with tasks from the cloud (i.e. this is not my code)

 
JetFlash:
Good afternoon! I really need some advice! I'm sure someone has encountered this problem before. Apologies if the topic is repeated!
Googled the issue, found nothing useful, on the forums, the threads are not active, unanswered for several years!

So, yesterday I downloaded the Expert Advisor and installed it in the Terminal. I have installed all the files in all the folders in my Terminal. I have checked all the settings. The Expert Advisor consists of backtests, which are made for each pair separately (7 pairs) and the file with the extension .dll.

The problem is

Can you tell me where to dig? What am I doing wrong?

This is not a forum problem, it's the author's problem. Please contact the author .
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

It's not the forum's problem, it's the author's problem. Contact the author .
Ehhh... if only there was an author )
I downloaded it from the internet (forex site)... and the last comment there was written 6 years ago...
But I see your point and thanks anyway!
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