Errors, bugs, questions - page 2545
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Hi all, here's a question:
Is it possible to connect the set of symbols that are saved in the file from the EA/indicator?
I would do the following: I would save the symbol set to the Shared folder / Files, and in the EA already read the symbol file and add it to Market Overview.
What I would do is this: I would save the symbol set to the Shared folder / Files, and in the EA already read the symbol file and add it to Market Watch.
Good afternoon, another question about memory usage by agents (they clog the memory and do nothing), the situation is only observed for tasks from the cloud.
Is it a bug, how much memory is needed for one agent?
Isn't that the USDRUB exchange rate
It seems to be the exchange rate of the deposit currency to other currencies, thanks for the tip, I did not pay much attention to this tab.
But then a question arises from what source this rate comes? And is it timely?
I have a suspicion that this rate is calculated in the terminal from the incoming quotes of brokerage companies.
If this is true, we all know what quotations are in brokerage companies, and there is no sense to trust these calculations.
To be honest, I do not understand this column and how it works - it shows the current rate or the average rate of a traded asset.
But the question was about another issue, how to get the values of this column from the code.
I haven't come across any identifiers that would allow us to work with this tab from the code.
Good afternoon, another question about memory usage by agents (they clog the memory and do nothing), the situation is only observed for tasks from the cloud.
Is it a bug, how much memory is needed for one agent?
Just now I'm reading about memory leakage, due to lost objects.
In your case memory leak is obvious, double-check your code for correct initializations andmemory allocation/retrieval.
If from your point of view everything is normal in your code, then it could be a bug.
About mql functions SocketXXX () this message is mainly intended for Metaquotes developers: @Renat Fatkhullin, @Slava, @Ilyas
I use the code below to control the reception of messages over a secure connection.
Most of the time it works correctly. However, occasionally I would get an error message although the socket is connected, and after some time (1 to 5/6 errors) it continues to work.
... data / messages received correctly
2019.08.29 00: 45: 43.019 XXXX (EURUSD, H1) ERROR: 5273, socket (1), read: len = 437
2019.08.29 00: 45: 43.237 XXXX (EURUSD, H1) ERROR: 5273, socket (1), read: len = 1242
... data / messages received correctly
Error 5273 is very common and does not help much. Is it possible to get more information about such errors?
Just now I'm reading about memory leakage, due to lost objects.
In your case memory leak is obvious, double-check your code for correct initializations and memory allocation/retrieval.
If from your point of view everything is normal in your code, then it could be a bug.
The problem is only with tasks from the cloud (i.e. this is not my code)