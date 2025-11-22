Errors, bugs, questions - page 2544
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700-900Mb of memory, nah... myself, I only have 60 (linux). And how and who makes these builds? It is necessary to have access to source code, are they distributing it?
Well, 60mb is probably without GUI )). And with a desktop environment would be approximately the same. I am using debian too, and 10 on virtual machine.
I do not know how they do it, but there are well known persons on the net, who builds assemblies)).
700-900Mb of memory, nah... myself, I only have 60 (linux). And how and who makes these compilations? You have to have access to source code, right?
Don't we have a lot of coolies? ))))
Guys out of the goodness of their hearts and purely on their own enthusiasm (just in case, I know how to spell the word enthusiasm ;) pull out of the system, which "can do everything" (but in fact out of this "everything" you really need maximum 20 percent, and the rest lives as ballast! For that, I want to give them my enormous human thanks! )))
Well, 60mb is apparently without GUI ))). And with the desktop environment will be about the same. I, too, sit on debian and the ten on the virtual desktop.
I do not know how they do it, but there are well known persons on the net, who builds assemblies)).
Well the icons are running, dwm manager, everything with graphics is fine. If the icons are jammed, there's even crumbs left.
Don't we have a lot of coolies? ))))
Guys out of the goodness of their hearts and purely on their own enthusiasm (just in case, I know how to spell the word enthusiasm ;) pull out of the system, which "can do everything" (but in fact out of this "everything" you really need maximum 20 percent, and the rest lives as ballast! For that, I want to give them my enormous human thanks! )))
.....Huh, I doubt it, if the little softies want to, no one will pull anything out.
Perhaps... But thank God there is still such a possibility )))))))))
It's not a misconception. Everyone I've put 10 on "not so young" computers can't get enough of it ))))
And on my hardware 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 have lived. 10 is the most unassuming (in principle, of the range).
It was just the effect of installing a clean windup, not the windup itself - over the years people have had a fragmented drive, well in general a new windup is always faster.
I've just had a chance to compare it on a used laptop, I bought it with the license installed, spat when seeing how OS was eating resources and installed the 7, it works fine - only MT4 works on the machine...
It all depends on the OS build.
Probably the best build Windows10_LTSB_2016_v1607_bez-slejki-2018.08
In this build, all unnecessary things are cut out, and there is a program that disables all unnecessary services, logs, etc.
As a result, after the manipulations done, you get the cleanest OS possible.
And the ugly ugly duckling becomes a swan)) The OS consumes only 700-900 MB of memory at idle! The speed of the OS is amazing. Not a single lag.
This build is ideal for weak laptops. I am using it on my virtual machine now and I am very happy))
I don't know, I prefer builds without any trimmings, better to disable unnecessary services myself...
As a user, I didn't like the interface and had no desire to dig deeper.
Let's close the discussion on the OS.
https://support.microsoft.com/ru-ru/help/4057281/windows-7-support-will-end-on-january-14-2020
Staying with the EA for a few minutes.
Hello.
The EA has been placing limit orders close to the market. Contrary to my expectations, the placed orders did not open. The ticks were logged. I checked the ticks and the limit order should have been activated several times.
I took the server logs and ticks from the broker and was horrified: it turned out that at the time of order submission the ticks in the EA were out of date by 3 minutes (SHOCK!)
Just two days later I came to the virtual machine (it was there), and again I was surprised: Right before my eyes the time in Market Watch "jumped" about two minutes ahead and became current. That is, until I turned the terminal window around, the time there was out of date. It looks like Schrödinger's time: you don't know if it is up-to-date or not until you open the terminal.
And it was on Monday, and on weekend I rebooted the machine and restarted terminals.
It's been two weeks since then and I haven't managed to repeat the observation but the alarm still remains. Wouldn't want history to repeat itself again.
My Expert Advisor is running on a 2 GB virtual machine with 6 terminals with 30+ charts on each. I suspect for lack of memory, but it seems to be enough, I can safely run my browser and surf the net. 3 min lag? that's weird.
Has anyone had this happen? What could it be related to?
Thanks in advance for your help!!!!!!!!!
Thanks in advance for your help!!!!!!!!!
Isn't that the USDRUB exchange rate
Hi all, here's a question:
is it possible from an EA/indicator to connect a set of characters that are saved in a file?