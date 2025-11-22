Errors, bugs, questions - page 2550

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Vladimir Karputov:

Where are the logs? You have provided absolutely no information.

Further, go tothe Telepath Club thread.

I have already given them above.

 
Andy:

I have already cited them above.

Read. Learn:Platform Log - For Advanced Users - Getting Started


Note - the log file is not a PICTURE, it is a FILE with text information.

Журнал платформы - Для продвинутых пользователей - MetaTrader 5
Журнал платформы - Для продвинутых пользователей - MetaTrader 5
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В журналах платформы фиксируются практически все выполняемые действия. В них вы найдете описание всех важных событий: синхронизации со счетом провайдера при копировании сигналов, результаты миграции на хостинг, детали покупок в Маркете и многое другое. Журнал экспертов — показывается на вкладке "Эксперты" окна "Инструменты". В нем содержится...
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Reading. Learn:Platform Log - For Advanced Users - Getting Started


Note - the log file is not a PICTURE, it is a FILE with text information.

Is it any different from a picture?

2019.08.29 20:29:59.113 1 (EURUSD,M5)   CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.10608 [auto trading disabled by client]
2019.08.29 21:04:59.282 1 (EURUSD,M5)   CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.10624 [auto trading disabled by client]
 
Andy:

Is it any different from the picture?

It's all just a piece. You need two log files for the day.

 
Why? This piece has all the information on my question, the Logs log doesn't have it at all.
 
Andy:
Why? This piece has all the information on my issue, the Logs log does not have it at all.

The log file of the Log tab contains a lot of useful information. For example, a message telling you that your computer has been switched off altogether or there was no connection :)

 

Everything is fine there, that's why I don't give it.

The reason for the bug is the rapid price change, I want to know the technical reason why the standard EA generated in the MQL5 Wizard allows skipping the signal on this one.

The question is purely theoretical. If the price changes very quickly at the beginning of the bar, the trading signal in the form of advice messages may never arrive in the Expert Advisors tab when the AutoTrading button is pressed and there are no traces of it in the logs, therefore I do not bring them here.

 
Andy:

It's OK there, that's why I don't give it.

The reason for the bug is the rapid price change, I want to know the technical reason why the standard EA generated in the MQL5 Wizard allows skipping the signal on this one.

The question is purely theoretical. If the price changes very quickly at the beginning of the bar, the trade signal in the form of advice messages may never arrive in the Expert Advisors tab when the AutoTrading button is pressed and there are no traces of it in the logs, therefore I do not bring them here.

Well there may not have been a missed signal. And the EA did send a trade request. But due to the fast price movement, the quote at which the request was sent was out of date. That is why the request was not executed. Usually, a requote comes in this situation. And the processing of requotes is a separate task that lies outside the standard library, because the reasons for requote and rejection of the request may be different.
 

So the thing is, when the AutoTrading button is pressed, the request is not sent to the server, but only a message is displayed in Experts tab (see screenshot). But in this case, I had signals before and after, but between them at 20:40 (MSC+3) it was not present at the rapid price movement, although it is in the tester. I want to know the reason.

No signal at 20:40 (MSC+3h)

Tester log - there is a deal at 17:40 (MSC time)

2019.08.30 07:35:05.965 Trade   2019.08.29 17:30:00   instant sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.10608 (1.10608 / 1.10628)
2019.08.30 07:35:05.965 Trades  2019.08.29 17:30:00   deal #14  sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.10608 done (based on order #14)
2019.08.30 07:35:05.965 Trade   2019.08.29 17:30:00   deal performed [#14  sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.10608]
2019.08.30 07:35:05.965 Trade   2019.08.29 17:30:00   order performed sell 0.50 at 1.10608 [#14  sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.10608]
2019.08.30 07:35:05.965 1 (EURUSD,M5)   2019.08.29 17:30:00   CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.50 EURUSD at 1.10608 [done at 1.10608]
2019.08.30 07:35:06.077 Trade   2019.08.29 17:40:00   instant buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10807 (1.10787 / 1.10807)
2019.08.30 07:35:06.077 Trades  2019.08.29 17:40:00   deal #15  buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10807 done (based on order #15)
2019.08.30 07:35:06.077 Trade   2019.08.29 17:40:00   deal performed [#15  buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10807]
2019.08.30 07:35:06.077 Trade   2019.08.29 17:40:00   order performed buy 1.00 at 1.10807 [#15  buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10807]
2019.08.30 07:35:06.077 1 (EURUSD,M5)   2019.08.29 17:40:00   CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10807 [done at 1.10807]
2019.08.30 07:35:06.179 Trade   2019.08.29 18:05:00   instant sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10624 (1.10624 / 1.10644)
2019.08.30 07:35:06.179 Trades  2019.08.29 18:05:00   deal #16  sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10624 done (based on order #16)
2019.08.30 07:35:06.179 Trade   2019.08.29 18:05:00   deal performed [#16  sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10624]
2019.08.30 07:35:06.179 Trade   2019.08.29 18:05:00   order performed sell 1.00 at 1.10624 [#16  sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10624]
2019.08.30 07:35:06.179 1 (EURUSD,M5)   2019.08.29 18:05:00   CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.10624 [done at 1.10624]
There are no errors in the "Log" log.
 
Andy:

So the thing is, when the AutoTrading button is pressed, the request is not sent to the server, but only a message is displayed in Experts tab (see screenshot). But in this case, I had signals before and after, but between them at 20:40 (MSC+3) it was not present at the rapid price movement, although it is in the tester. I want to know the reason.


Tester log - there is a deal at 17:40 (MSC time)

Possible reason: different state of the trading environment in the real and the tester: Expert Advisors generated by the MQL5 Wizard ALWAYS WORK with only one position, hence, if there is a position and there is a signal in the same direction, the signal is missed. And now the question: on that day in the real position was open on this symbol?


That's why you need both log-files. There is a lot of information there.

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