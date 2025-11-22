Errors, bugs, questions - page 2549
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So do I get an answer to my question about the reason for the missing signal or not?
I'm only editing my LAST post, as it's not possible to write everything at once, including for reasons of corrections-additions and forum hang-ups while writing a big post. And is that better - two posts instead of one, as I've done now on your advice. Why the "Edit" button then?
Because the master generates slag that is good for nothing but the tester.
That was the question - why so?
That was the question - why so?
I write it myself. But in order to write something better than the standard trading signal module for MQL Wizard it is necessary to know the reasons of its imperfection. I apologize to moderators if something is wrong - I just want to express my thought more precisely (that's why I edit several times) and get more information from developers and experienced participants.
To know is to analyse. To analyse, you need information. For information to emerge, you need to put information into the logs.
You can write unsubstantiated information from dawn to dawn and beyond - there are no telepaths and no one can help you.
But when they want to understand, people do it this way:
1. Expert Advisor code - generated by MQL5 Wizard
2. Signal module code (not self-written) - standard MA indicator trading signal module
3. "Experts" tab log - see the screenshot.
4. Log of the "Logs" tab - see MQL5
5. Question - reason of signal skipping on the strong price movement (see posts above)
6. Answer - ?
1. Expert Advisor code - generated by MQL5 Wizard
2. Signal module code (not self-written) - standard module of the MA indicator trading signal
3. Log of the "Experts" tab - see MT5
4. Log of the "Logs" tab - see МТ5
5. Question - reason of signal skipping on the strong price movement (see posts above)
6. The answer - ?
Where are the logs? You have provided absolutely no information.
Next, please go tothe Telepath Club branch